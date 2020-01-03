EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team had to twist in the wind a little bit through some late struggles at the free throw line before earning a 69-67 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday evening.
Joe Reuter and Jacob Walczak each scored 19 points for the Cardinals and were joined in double figures by Peyton Rogers-Schmidt with 14 points and Nick Bruder scoring 11.
"They're doing a real nice job of letting the ball find the best shots and we've got guys that can shoot," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of his team's balance. "Going in (to the season) we knew this was one of our better shooting teams and we knew if we shared the ball with a lot of the attention on Peyton (Rogers-Schmidt) and Joe (Reuter) we know that guys like guys like Nick Bruder and Jacob Walczak (and) Jake Spaeth...we've got other guys that can do some things as well and they really showed that tonight."
Chi-Hi (6-2, 3-1) led by seven with two minutes and 55 seconds left following a basket from Bruder, but went more than two minutes before its next points. That stretch included four missed free throws near the end of the game as the Cardinals aimed to hold off an Old Abe rally.
Eau Claire Memorial got to within one at 64-63 after Mekhi Shaw made two free throws with 44.6 seconds to go. Rogers-Schmidt was fouled after receiving an inbounds pass and made both of his double bonus throws, as did Jacob Walczak with 30.7 seconds to go to push the Cardinal lead to 68-63. A pair of buckets from Caden Boser bookended two more missed Chi-Hi free throws to keep the Old Abes close. Boser's bucket with 10 seconds to go brought the team back to within one at 68-67. Chi-Hi broke the Eau Claire Memorial press defense and Walczak made 1-of-2 free throws after being fouled with 0.3 seconds to go to help ice the win.
Chi-Hi entered Friday's game shooting close to 69 percent from the charity stripe thus far this season and was 16 of 27 in Friday's win and despite the team's inconsistent shooting from the line late, Proue said his confidence in his team never wavered as the Cardinals made enough to deal the Old Abes their first Big Rivers defeat.
"You expect the next one to go in," Proue said of the free throw shooting. "These guys put in a lot of time and they knock down ones when they needed them."
The Cardinals led by as many as six points in the first half before taking a 39-37 lead into the locker room.
Friday's win marked the third time in eight games the Cardinals had four players score at least 10 points in the same game.
A quick 3-pointer from Altherelle Robbins put Memorial (3-5, 2-1) in front 40-39 to start the second half and the teams traded the lead until two free throws from Joe Reuter with 12:09 to go put the Cardinals in front for good.
"We knew this was going to be a very tough game," Eau Claire Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "Chippewa Falls has been playing real well. They're a really patient offensive team (and) don't turn it over. I thought they did a lot of really good things and we defended hard and gave ourselves a chance to win. It just feels like we're missing one missing piece right now, so a little bit of soul searching on our end for sure.
Four of Memorial's five defeats have come by eight points or fewer and Friday's loss was the second in a row for the Old Abes by two points or fewer after falling against Brookfield East 58-57 at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout on Dec. 28.
Boser led all scorers with 25 points with the 6-foot-8 senior forward scoring 14 of those points in the first half. Boser is committed to play collegiately at Division I Missouri-Kansas City and showed solid touch from all around the field.
Eau Claire North exits Friday as the last remaining unbeaten team in league play following a 68-51 win at Menomonie. The Huskies stand at 3-0 in the BRC while Chi-Hi, Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson each have one conference loss with the season at the one third mark for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi plays at Marshfield on Monday before hosting Wausau West on Jan. 10 with a home showdown against Eau Claire North lingering in the distance on Jan. 14.