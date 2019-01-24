STANLEY — Even with its primary scoring option held in check, the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team found a way to end a losing streak.
Three players finished in double figures as the Orioles picked up a 52-45 victory over Cadott on Thursday in a Western Cloverbelt rivalry game. The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for the Orioles that dated back more than a month.
Noah Gillingham led Stanley-Boyd (4-9, 3-6) with 16 points while Tristan Harris added 12 and Jordan McKnight chipped in with 10 as the Orioles had to hold off a hard-charging Hornet squad in the second half. Stanley-Boyd's leading scorer on the season LJ Schmelzer was limited to seven points but the team found a way to get offense without its senior guard having a big night.
"That's something that will be important for us going forward," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said of the balanced scoring. "Teams that scout us know how much LJ contributes to our score but we've got to have guys step up because of the opportunities when he receives that much pressure."
Stanley-Boyd led 25-17 at halftime but Cadott (2-11, 0-9) worked its way closer, using a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Mason Poehls to get to 27-26 less than five minutes into the second half.
Schmelzer's 3-pointer with seven minutes, 11 seconds to go pushed the Oriole advantage back to seven at 38-31. A 7-0 surge for the Orioles came in response to Cadott tying the game at 31-31 following a triple by Andy Hinzmann.
Cadott got to within one once more after a three from Poehls with 5:01 remaining. Buckets by Harris and McKnight pushed the Stanley-Boyd lead to five and the Hornets did not get closer than three points the rest of the way.
A pair of layups from Harris after the Orioles broke Cadott's press in the final seconds helped ice the win, Stanley-Boyd's first since a 48-44 win over Thorp on Dec. 14, 2018.
Poehls and Coy Bowe each had 16 for the Hornets including a combined 20 in the second half.
"Our guys are fighting really hard right now," Cadott coach Brandon Mittermeyer said. "We're working really hard in practices. I see a lot of improvement in our guys. We're measuring ourselves with how we played teams in the first go-around and how are we playing them now. So far we've seen improvement each game of the second go-around in the conference. We're really happy with that."
Stanley-Boyd defeated Cadott 61-48 on Dec. 6, 2018 in the first meeting of the season.
Other options
Schmelzer entered Thursday's game among Chippewa County scoring leaders, averaging nearly 16 points per game. The sharpshooting senior was held to a season-low seven points but his teammates picked him up.
Gillingham scored at least 16 points for the third game in a row while Harris finished two points off his season high of 14 and McKnight scored at least nine points for the third time in four games.
McKnight's effort came off the bench with timely scoring combined with blocked shots and energy on the defensive end of the floor.
"That's something we've been looking for from him," Hause said of McKnight. "He's been improving each game. That'll be a nice weapon to have down the stretch."
Thursday marked the third game in a row the Hornets allowed 55 points or fewer and while the team's losing streak grew to 10 games, Mittermeyer was pleased with his defense's effort and felt it had been improving.
"Their kids stepped up and hit the shots when they needed to," Mittermeyer said of Stanley-Boyd. "Our defense has been playing really well, especially on the perimeter. We've been moving really well and rotating really well, especially on skip passes. I'm really happy with our defense."
The second half
Both teams are well into the second half of the Western Cloverbelt schedule.
Stanley-Boyd jumps out of league play for a home nonconference game with Turtle Lake on Saturday before hosting Thorp on Tuesday.
"(We just need to) keep improving like this and be able to execute the things we're working on, taking advantage of what the defense is giving us," Hause said. "That's been the idea the whole year and we just haven't been able to take advantage in some of those games."
Cadott hosts conference-leading Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday before hosting Thorp on Friday, Feb. 1. Overall the Hornets play seven of their their next nine games at home to close the regular season.
