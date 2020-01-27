Kaden Kinney scored 18 points including four 3-pointers to lead Lake Holcombe (10-3) and was one of four Chieftains in double figures, joined by Kaden Crank with 13 points and Brock Flater scoring 11. Jarred Jiskra added seven points in the second half as the Chieftains were within two early after the break before an 11-0 Cardinal run sparked Luck (9-2).
Lake Holcombe started the season 3-2 with conference losses to New Auburn and Birchwood before the Chieftains won their next seven games entering Monday. The team's most recent win was a 64-53 triumph at New Auburn last Friday, a win avenging a 10-point loss to the Trojans in mid-December that moved the Chieftains hot on the heels of Birchwood entering a key matchup with the Bobcats on Tuesday.
"I told the boys this is a big week when it comes to the (playoff) seeding meeting," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said. "(Tuesday) is real big because we're back in the hunt for the conference."
Balance on offense has been the key to the surge. Crank, Kinney and Flater each entered Monday averaging at least 13 points per game while Josh Jones and Jiskra have scored more than eight points per contest. Those players all scored at least nine points in last Friday's win. Colton Minnick, Brendan Anders, Tyler Dixon and Will Kliegle have each scored at least eight points in a game this year, giving a team that averages more than 73 points per game no shortage of options.
"They play (as a) team and whoever is open they get them the ball," Webster said.
Levi Jensen led all scorers with 31 points for the Cardinals, 18 after halftime as Luck outscored the Chieftains 38-26 in the final 18 minutes.
"We missed a couple easy ones in the first half," Luck coach Chad Eley said. "Guys were getting down on themselves but we kept fighting, (got) a couple good defensive stops and then Levi hit some timely threes and then we hit a couple down the stretch."
Offense was easy to find early for Lake Holcombe, who hit four of their nine 3-pointers in the first five minutes and five seconds of the game to help take a 14-3 lead. Luck chipped into the lead and scored the final 10 points of the first half to lead 38-30 going into the break. Lake Holcombe made six of their 3-pointers in the first half, forcing the Luck defense to play further out.
"You've just got to run them off their comfort zone out there (at) the 3-point line and force them into some tough twos," Eley said. "That's what you try to do but it doesn't always work that way."
The schedule gets busier for the Chieftains beginning this week. Monday's contest against the Cardinals, a team that took McDonell to the limit in last year's Division 5 sectional finals, starts a three-game week with matchups at home against Birchwood (Tuesday) and state-ranked Rib Lake (Friday) to follow. It's the first of three consecutive weeks with three games apiece for the Chieftains.
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
