Bloomer senior Bradley Sarauer was selected to the All-Heart O'North Conference first team for the 2018-19 season.
The forward averaged 13.4 points per game to lead the Blackhawks.
Senior guards Caleb Ruf and Johnny Bleskacek were named to the second team. Senior guard Zach Ruf was an honorable mention selection.
Hayward's Riley Dobbs was selected as the conference player of the year.
All-Heart O'North Conference
First Team—Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer; Noah Schradle, Cumberland; Craig Burger, Hayward; Riley Dobbs, Hayward; Brody Payton, Northwestern; Sam Risley, Northwestern.
Second Team—Carter LaLiberty, Barron; Johnny Bleskacek, Bloomer; Caleb Ruf, Bloomer; Kyle Bilodeau, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Jack Martens, Cumberland; John Nauertz, Spooner.
Honorable Mention—Zach Ruf, Bloomer; Jared Newell, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Andrew Barnes, Cumberland; Peyton Rogers, Ladysmith; Andrew Klobocher, Northwestern; Jenner Graff, Northwestern; Jake Brill, Northwestern.
Player of the Year—Riley Dobbs, Hayward.
