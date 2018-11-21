BLOOMER — At this point a season ago, Greg Van Grunsven was still learning names.
Now in his second season leading the Bloomer boys basketball team, the former longtime Eau Claire Memorial coach and his team have a good idea of what to expect from each other as the Blackhawks return nine letterwinners from a 21-3 Heart O’North Conference championship squad.
“I feel like I know our players personally. I know their personalities, their likes, their interests and the kids have certainly got to know me as well,” Van Grunsven said.
The Blackhawks return three starters and several reserve players that will take on larger roles this season. Bradley Sarauer (second team All-Chippewa County a season ago) and Johnny Bleskacek (all-county honorable mention) each averaged 11 points per game last year while Caleb Ruf (all-county honorable mention) averaged five per contest and return after starting last year.
Loren Stolt, Austin Thur, Charlie Herrick, Carter Rubenzer, Leif Iverson and Jayzson Thompson are expected to take on bigger roles this season for a Blackhawk team that may be more balanced than in years past.
The team graduated three key seniors from last year’s team (Masen Miller, Aaron Price and Payton Dachel) with Dachel leaving Bloomer as the school’s career scoring leader.
Dachel was the go-to player for the Blackhawks for a number of years and now Van Grunsven said the team will have a more balanced approach on offense.
“Payton Dachel is obviously a huge loss,” Van Grunsven said. “He was a focal point for a number of years here and a number of our players had success playing off his strengths and I think returning here we have some balance coming back and we don’t necessarily have to rely on one person. We can do some of this by committee. The more our team can be balanced, the more successful our team can be this year.”
New faces Zach Ruf, Trent Tozer and Dalton Grambo will be added to the mix and early on in practice Van Grunsven is still feeling out his roster, but is much more familiar with it overall than he was at this point last year.
“Early in the season in the Chippewa Valley every team is trying to figure out where we’re good and where our challenge areas are and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Van Grunsven said. “It is an intriguing team with what we bring back and we hope we can add some pieces to the returning group and still have a competitive team.”
Hayward and Northwestern return plenty of experience from a season ago after finishing second and fourth, respectively, in the conference title race to the ‘Hawks.
Like last season, Bloomer has plenty of time to practice before its first game. The Blackhawks open the regular season with a nonconference matchup against Stanley-Boyd at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout on Dec. 1 before hosting Cumberland in its conference opener on Dec. 6.
Bloomer may have a different look than it has had in recent years, but the team still has the talent to be a prime contender.
“My general impression of the team so far is it’s a really smart group,” Van Grunsven said. “I think they all do very well in school and they have a high basketball IQ because a number of them have played a fair amount of basketball. We hope to build upon that level of intelligence, whether it be basketball or academically.”
