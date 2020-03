Prep Boys Basketball: Bloomer's Herrick earns All-Heart O'North Conference second team honors

Bloomer junior Charlie Herrick has been named to the All-Heart O’North Conference second team for the 2019-20 season.

Herrick averaged 9.6 points per game and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range, making 45 threes on 106 attempts. Herrick added 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Senior Austin Thur was named to the All-Heart O’North team as an honorable mention. Thur led the Blackhawks with an 11.6 points per game average with a team-best 51 3-pointers. Thur added 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest for the Blackhawks.

Bloomer finished with a 14-11 (9-7) overall record, marking the ninth year in a row the Blackhawks have won at least 14 games in a season.

Cumberland’s Jack Martens was named the Heart O’North Conference Player of the Year.

All-Heart O’North Conference

First Team—Austin Weis, Cameron; Richie Murphy, Cameron; Kyle Bilodeau, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Jack Martens, Cumberland; Peyton Rogers, Ladysmith; Andrew Klobucher, Northwestern.

Second Team—Carter LaLiberty, Barron; Charlie Herrick, Bloomer; Ian Payne, Cameron; Ethan Sandman, Cumberland; Austin Wessel, Hayward; Jake Brill, Northwestern.