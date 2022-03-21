Prep Boys Basketball: Bowe, Elmhorst, Lotts named All-East Lakeland Conference first team

Cornell's Dylan Bowe and New Auburn's Matt Elmhorst and Ethan Lotts have been named to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2021-22 boys basketball season.

The junior Bowe and seniors Elmhorst and Lotts were selected to the team as three of the eight first-team members. Bowe averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season for the Chiefs. Lotts led the Trojans with 18.8 points per game and Elmhorst averaged 12.9 points for New Auburn.

Lake Holcombe senior Dylan Bowen was selected to the second team. Bowen averaged 17.4 points, four rebounds and 2.2 steals per game this year for the Chieftains.

Cornell junior Blake Anders and New Auburn senior Triton Robey were chosen to the team as honorable mentions. Anders averaged 9.9 points and Robey scored 8.5 points per game this season for their respective teams.

Flambeau senior Harley Opachan was chosen as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

2021-22 All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Chris Brockman, Bruce; Ryan Popowich, Bruce; Dylan Bowe, Cornell; Blake Moore, Flambeau; Harley Opachan, Flambeau; Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn; Ethan Lotts, New Auburn; Elec Klefstad, Prairie Farm.

Second Team—Noah Lobitz, Birchwood; Matt Popowich, Bruce; Leo Zimmer, Bruce; Nick Luoma, Clayton; Dawson Kauffman, Flambeau; Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe; Tyler Rassbach, Prairie Farm; Albert Blair, Winter.

Honorable Mention—Jake Thome, Bruce; Colton Zacharias, Clayton; Blake Anders, Cornell; Triton Robey, New Auburn; Jacob Rassbach, Prairie Farm.

Player of the Year—Harley Opachan, Flambeau.

