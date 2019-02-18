Nick Bruder thought his junior season of basketball was over before it even began.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged more than eight points per game as a sophomore for the Chi-Hi boys basketball team and was excited to take on a bigger role this winter. But then injury struck as Bruder tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in the offseason and was expected to miss the entire 2018-19 season.
But Bruder worked his way back ahead of schedule and made his return last week in two Chi-Hi victories and is ready to help the team as the Cardinals close the regular season this week before opening Division 1 postseason play next week.
Bruder played more than nine minutes in Chi-Hi’s 64-44 win at Wausau West last Thursday, scoring two points.
“It’s huge and above everything you just feel happy for the kid,” Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. “Happy that when he was out there (against Wausau West) he had a smile from ear to ear and the basketball court is where he belongs. His presence alone and how the guys feel about him – he’s a leader, he’s talking, he knows basketball and you just feel great for the kid.”
Bruder found out at the start of January that he could possibly make it back this season, but his physical therapist set a deadline for the end of the month to know for sure. Bruder continued to attack his rehabilitation and said the gains main during rehab helped him keep his spirits up on his road back to the court.
“I didn’t expect anything coming into this season. Any minute, any second I get is just icing on top of the cake,” Bruder said. “To go in there and actually play with my teammates again, with the seniors I didn’t expect to play with and to shoot and score one, it felt amazing.”
Bruder made his home season debut last Friday in Chi-Hi’s 58-39 win over Marshfield, playing six-and-a-half minutes and pulling down a pair of rebounds.
The junior gives the Cardinals another solid option off the bench as the team concludes the regular season at home this Thursday against River Falls. Chi-Hi opens the Division 1 playoffs on Friday, March 1 at Appleton West.
Right now the hardest part for Bruder is trying to take it slow.
“A little bit more depth never hurt anyone and we’re being smart with it,” Proue said. “He’s confident and he wants more but we’re really excited to have him out there.”
After being away from the court for most of the season, Bruder wants to go all out but he and his coach know he needs to take his time as he works his way back into action.
“On the bench I can feel myself just itching and I’m like ‘Nope’. I have to hold myself back and that’s one of the hardest parts of the injury,” Bruder said. “You feel you can go out there (as hard as you can) but you know you shouldn’t.”
