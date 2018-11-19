Members of the Cadott boys basketball team are (front row, from left): Brad Irwin, Mason Poehls, Cole Sopiarz, Andy Hinzmann and Brigham Bejin. Second row: Noah Kahl, Nate Schley, Donovan Walters, Coy Bowe and Ben Steffes.
“We’re going to learn a whole bunch of new things this year,” Mittermeyer said. “We have new kids everywhere. We have kids that are on varsity that are first-year players and we’re going to have a lot of things going on. We’re mixing and matching kids. We’re mixing and matching offenses and we’re learning a whole bunch of new things.”
Guard Mason Poehls and forward Coy Bowe will shoulder plenty of the scoring load to start the season. Poehls averaged 8.1 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per contest in 2017-18 while Bowe averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds a season ago.
“Mason Poehls and Coy Bowe we’re going to rely on offensively,” Mittermeyer said. “They’re going to take care of more than 50 percent of our offense themselves so they’re going to have to play big roles. We have other guys too that do good things away from the ball that we’re going to try to incorporate.”
Guard Andy Hinzmann (1.1 ppg) returns and 6-foot-2 forward Noah Kahl will see plenty of action. Brad Irwin, Cole Sopiarz, Brigham Bejin, Nate Schley, Donovan Walters and Ben Steffes will see their first significant varsity action this winter and early on Mittermeyer likes what he’s seeing from his team in practice.
“They’re very, very coachable. It’s been very fun the first few days,” Mittermeyer said. “We’ve had a lot of fun as a coaching staff. They’re some great listeners. The thing I’m really impressed with is defensively they’re really committed right now so I’m hoping that can keep us in a lot of games early.”
The defending Western Cloverbelt Conference champion Osseo-Fairchild returns a strong roster in its title defense and looks to be the league favorite. After the Thunder the race in the conference is wide open and the Hornets want to be competitive in what is always a strong league.
Cadott opens the season at home on Nov. 27 against Cornell. That is a common theme early as the team plays four of its first five games at home with the other being a neutral-site game against Plum City at UW-Stout on Dec. 1 at the Northwest Tipoff Classic. The Hornets open conference play by hosting Eau Claire Regis on Nov. 29 prior to the game in Menomonie.
Following that opening stretch the Hornets have a stretch of seven out of eight games away from home from the middle of December until the end of January.
As his team matures at the varsity level, Mittermeyer wants to see intensity each day in practice and believes that will translate into strong play in games.
“Every year I’m trying to be the best practice team in the conference and I’m hoping we can practice better than everybody and that leads to competitive games,” Mittermeyer said.
