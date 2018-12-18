Despite going 1-4 in nonconference play, Chi-Hi boys basketball coach Jason Proue felt his team became battle tested.
That has proven to pay dividends early in Big Rivers Confererence play as the Cardinals pushed past the Hudson Raiders 66-60 with a strong final five minutes on Tuesday at Chi-Hi to move to 3-0 against conference foes.
Trailing 53-49 following a Hudson basket with five minutes and 52 seconds left in the game, the Cardinals went on a 13-0 run as two Joe Reuter free throws put the Cardinals ahead 62-53 with 1:29 to go in the game.
Despite falling behind by five in the first six minutes out of the halftime break after having a 12-point first-half lead disappear, the Cardinals (4-4, 3-0) stayed composed.
"Having that tough early nonconference schedule we were battle tested," Proue said. "We were put in a lot of these same situations and we didn’t come out with the win in those ones but it prepared us for these moments coming into a tough conference like this."
In the final minute Chi-Hi gave the Raiders (4-2, 1-2) some hope by making only 2 of 5 free throws.
Hudson's Peyton Reece knocked down a shot from deep to make it a 64-60 game with 14.5 seconds left.
Reuter made both of his shots at the charity stripe on the following possession and the Cardinal defense forced turnovers on back-to-back trips down the floor to clinch the win.
"Up or down nothing really changes with our mentality," Proue said. "We just got out there and play basketball one possession at a time. We strung together some stops at the right times and got some timely buckets and it worked out for us."
The Cardinals came out firing from distance early in the game to build a quick lead.
Chi-Hi converted on four 3-pointers in the first 5:05 of the game as the Cardinals jumped ahead 20-8.
Hudson slowly made that early advantage vanish.
Luke Healy made the shot and was fouled on three occasions over an eight-minute span. He converted on all three free throws. The final trip to the line pulled Hudson to within five at 30-25.
The Raiders closed the margin to two but then Reuter added another triple for Chi-Hi, which was responded to by Hudson scoring in the final minute. The Cardinals went into the locker room up 33-30.
"They (Hudson) get up in your face and I thought we did a nice job of taking care of the ball and getting things that we wanted. They went on a little bit of a run where they got a few back door looks, they got a couple steals and baskets," Proue said. "What we did defensively the whole time was pretty consistent with keeping guys in front of us and protecting the basket."
Up 41-38 Chi-Hi gave up a scoring run to Hudson. Healy and Charlie Neusenschwander sparked eight consecutive points as the Raiders went up by five and took their first lead since being up 4-3.
The Cardinals crashed the glass aggressively looking to even the score. Tyler Robarge grabbed an offensive board and converted the put back to end the drought.
Chi-Hi would get offensive rebounds and scores from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Nolan Hutzler a few minutes later as the Cardinals made it 50-49 with nine minutes to go in the game.
"In any close games, to get extra possessions in huge," Proue said. "We have guys like Tyler and Peyton who are big guys but then also throw in Joe Reuter, Luke Franz, Alex Nelson and Nolan Hutzler coming in there and being scrappy and getting after some loose basketballs is huge for us."
Rogers-Schmidt led Chi-Hi with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Nelson added 13 points and three assists while Tyler Robarge chipped in 12 points and seven boards.
Landon Bilse had 16 points to lead Hudson.
The Cardinals return to action on Friday at Eau Claire North in the final conference contest before the calendar flips to 2019.
"Every night is going to be a battle in this conference," Proue said. "All seven teams are really good and there is not a night that you can take off. You got to come to work every single night."
