The Chi-Hi boys basketball team earned a nice boost heading into this weekend’s Division 1 sectional playoff seeding meetings, scoring an impressive 58-39 win over Marshfield at Chi-Hi on Friday.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Tyler Robarge finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively, and the Cardinal defense limited the Wisconsin Valley Conference leading Tigers to a season-low 39 points including just 12 in the first half.
Marshfield led early 3-2 but the Cardinals scored 27 of the next 31 points to grab a 29-7 lead with three minutes, 26 seconds left in the opening half.
“We were flying around,” Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of his team’s defense. “I think our length really bothered Marshfield and we knew they’re a great team at shooting and getting into the lane and that was an emphasis of ours — controlling the ball, keeping them in front and closing out with our length on shooters. I think it really disrupted them and I think our urgency was a part of that.”
Robarge had 12 of his points in the first 18 minutes as the 6-foot-8 Michigan Tech commit and the 6-foot-6 Rogers-Schmidt had success around the rim against the smaller Tigers.
The Cardinal guards also had success getting to the basket as well as scoring from deep. Nolan Hutzler had a pair of 3-pointers while Joe Reuter, Alex Nelson and Luke Franz combined for 13 points and triggered a stifling defense that held down a Marshfield squad that entered Friday’s contest averaging more than 64 points per game.
“That’s kind of the team we’ve envisioned for a while now,” Proue said of the performance. “It’s nice to see us start doing that. We have Tyler and Peyton who handle the inside and play off each other so well and pass to each other well and cut off each other well and we have shooters around them.
“We have guys that can knock down shots like Nolan and Joe, Luke Franz and Jacob Walczak and then we have slashers like Alex Nelson and Peyton off of that. They just find the extra guy. It doesn’t matter where the ball ends up, it just ends up with the next best option.”
Robarge opened the second half with a dunk, Hutzler followed with his second three and Rogers-Schmidt capped the quick surge with a bucket of his own to extend the lead to 38-12 with 2:04 gone in the second half. Marshfield hit four 3-pointers in the second half but did not get closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
“Coach talks a lot about gaps in practice and communication and a lot of energy (on defense),” Hutzler said of the defense. “That’s really what we bring to the table.”
Rogers-Schmidt capped the night off with a thunderous two-handed dunk with 1:22 left as the Cardinals moved one game from the .500 mark.
Brant Bohman scored eight points for the Tigers.
The win was Chi-Hi’s second in as many days over a Wisconsin Valley foe. The Cardinals pulled away to a 64-44 win at Wausau West on Thursday. That victory combined with the dominant effort against the WVC leader on Friday improved the team’s record against the league to 3-1 overall including a 48-46 win over Stevens Point from early December.
Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie on Monday.
“It doesn’t hurt us going into the seeding meeting,” Proue said of the win. “Obviously the most important thing is how we’re playing now. How we played in Wausau in the second half leading into this game, it’s what I had envisioned and what we’re trying to do.
“To start figuring that out at this time of the year and playing our best basketball is huge.”
