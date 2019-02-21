In a physical battle in the paint, it was the outside shooting that was the separator.
The Chi-Hi boys basketball team cut its deficit to three but JT Dougherty connected on a 3-pointer for River Falls with one minute, six seconds left to put the game away in a 59-49 loss for Chi-Hi in its regular season finale on Thursday at Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals trailed 51-41 with 4:26 to play. Chi-Hi got a basket by Tyler Robarge and two free throws from Alex Nelson.
After River Falls split a trip to the line, Nelson scored and was fouled, later adding a point at the line to make it a four-point game.
"This is a team you never doubt their fight," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of his team's late comeback. "They always go out there and no matter what the score they’re going to give it their all. I was really proud of the way the guys came back and battled back and I had no doubt they were going to respond that way."
With 1:24 remaining Robarge made one of two shots at the foul line to make it 52-49 but on the ensuing possession Dougherty iced the game with his triple.
The Wildcats closed the game going 4 of 4 at the line.
"They have big guards and they make it hard to defend and you got to send an extra guy to help out there and it leaves guys with a little bit of space," Proue said of Rivre Falls. "I though our guys did a nice job of showing help down there and then scrambling out to shooters."
River Falls made nine 3-pointers in the game, including two from Zac Johnson and another from Mike Vitt during a three-minute stretch in the second half which allowed the Wildcats to build a one-point advantage up to seven.
"Second half midway through we hit some shots that allowed us to stretch it out a little bit," River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. "They’re a grinder team that I felt we needed to get a lead on early because it’s really difficult when Chippewa gets up."
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added two buckets with aggressive drives to the hoop to pull back within three before a 6-0 spurt from River Falls with 6:25 minutes to play in the game.
Chi-Hi jumped ahead in the game as the combo of Nelson and Robarge combined for 10 of 12 points for the Cardinals who grabbed an early 12-7 advantage.
The Wildcats made three triples during a 13-0 run to take the lead and push their advantage to eight with six minutes to play in the first half.
"Recently we started to shoot the ball a lot better," Campbell said. "As you saw tonight even with bad flow in our offense early on we were bailed out by a couple guys just hitting shots for us."
Chi-Hi closed the half on a 9-2 run to close the gap to three at the break.
River Falls was led by 15 points from Johnson and 14 from Dougherty.
Robarge had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Rogers-Schmidt had seven boards and 10 points while Nelson added nine. Nolan Hutzler and Joe Reuter each scored eight.
The loss was the second in a row for the Cardinals as they have a week off before beginning postseason action with a trip to Appleton in a Division 1 regional game against Appleton West on Friday, March 1.
Despite the defeats Proue remains confident in his team as they have been competitive and beaten talented teams both in and out of conference play.
"We like the way we’ve been playing," Proue said. "A couple of tight losses in conference but we’re confident going over for our playoff game and confident we can compete with anyone because that’s kind of the way we’ve gone all year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.