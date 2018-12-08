The Chi-Hi boys basketball team won its second game in as many nights by holding off Stevens Point 48-46 on Saturday evening in a nonconference contest at Chi-Hi.
Alex Nelson's basket with five minutes, 44 seconds to go put the Cardinals (2-3) in front for good. But Chi-Hi had to hold off a Panther rally that went up until the final buzzer when Nolan Blair's last-second shot from beyond the arc hit the rim and bounced off.
Tyler Robarge led the Cardinals with 12 points and was one of six players with at least six points. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 10 points while Nelson had eight points and the trio of Luke Franz, Nolan Hutzler and Joe Reuter each had six points.
"I'm just proud of the way everybody stepped up," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "It was all eight guys that got in and our bench was huge bringing a lot of energy. It was a total team effort."
Stevens Point led by as many as three in the second half at 34-31 with 7:12 to go before Franz tied the game less than a minute later with a 3-pointer prior to Nelson's bucket to take the lead. Franz doubled the advantage by stealing Stevens Point's inbounds pass coming out of a timeout and going the other way for a bucket.
"Luke Franz, Nolan Hutzler, Alex Nelson, Joe Reuter all responded in big ways in different moments in the game," Proue said of his team's guard play. "I couldn't be more proud of them for the things they did tonight on the court."
Robarge added a two-handed dunk off a Nelson pass a minute later and the Cardinals led by six with 1:21 to following two free throws by Rogers-Schmidt.
Evan Vollendorf cut the gap in half with a 3-pointer with 1:13 left and the Panthers would pull to within one in the final minute when Vollendorf converted a steal into a layup, cutting the Chi-Hi lead to 47-46 with 14 seconds left. Reuter made 1-of-2 from the charity stripe to go in front 48-46 with 8.4 seconds left prior to Stevens Point pulling down a rebound off the second free throw and pushing the ball up court prior to a timeout with 3.2 seconds left.
Blair and Nate Streveler each had 12 points for Stevens Point (1-3).
Focus on defense
The Cardinals allowed 46 points or fewer for the second game in a row after a 48-35 win at Menomonie on Friday night. Chi-Hi allowed 85 points in an overtime loss at D.C. Everest last Tuesday and both Proue and Franz said the team had been focusing more on the defensive end since that loss to the Evergreens.
"Our coaches are really emphasizing ball pressure and we've been taking that to heart," Franz said. "Ever since our D.C. Everest game where we gave up way too many points — more points than we wanted — we've been focusing on that a lot more."
Nonconference tests
Saturday's win marked Chi-Hi's fourth out-of-league game thus far on the young season and like the prior matchups the game went down to the wire.
The Cardinals fell to Medford, Onalaska and D.C. Everest prior to the win with all four games decided by a total of 12 points. Chi-Hi continues its nonconference-heavy early schedule on Tuesday by hosting Superior.
"We've been in these situations a lot already this year, which helps us going forward and later in the season," Franz said of all the tight games.
Back-to-back
Chi-Hi opened Big Rivers Conference play on Friday with a victory at Menomonie. Saturday's game started at a methodical pace with a combined 23 points in the first 10:51 before scoring picked up.
"We had a lot of guys who logged a lot of minutes last night (against Menomonie) and a lot of minutes tonight and they were able to dig deep and get some stops and knock down some timely buckets at the end of the game," Proue said.
Following Tuesday's game with Superior the Cardinals play three league games in a row at home against Rice Lake (Dec. 14) and Hudson (Dec. 18) before a game at Eau Claire North (Dec. 21).
