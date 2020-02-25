Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi pulls away from Menomonie to first outright Big Rivers Conference championship since 1980

Coming out of the break the Cardinals eight of the first nine points and continued the surge with a 9-2 run later to put some distance on the Mustangs.

"We said the first four minutes of the second half were going to be huge and we came out there and defensively we were solid the entire game and offensively that picked up a little bit for us in the second half," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said.

Seven different players scored in the second half in the victory.

"I think that halftime talk just got us going," Chi-Hi senior Mitch Howard said. "We weren't too happy of the outcome of the first half. I think it was just that extra drive, that kick in the butt telling us look we've got to go get this one. It's for something."

Chi-Hi hits four 3-pointers in the second half with a pair from Mason Monarski helping Chi-Hi gain distance before Howard and Keion Twyman added late triples as the Cardinals iced the program's first league title of any kind since 1988 and first outright crown since 1980.