The Chi-Hi boys basketball team wasn't rusty.
It was inspired.
The Cardinals scored on their first possession of the game and never trailed on the way to a 62-52 victory over Hudson on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi, a win that moves the team into first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had a team-high 22 points for the Cardinals (10-4, 6-1) while Joe Reuter added 18 points as Chi-Hi moves a half game in front of the Raiders for the league's top spot after an 8-day layoff.
"I'm very proud of my guys," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "The toughness that they showed defensively, knocking down free throws — we were 14-for-14 in the second half and that's huge. A team that's that explosive as Hudson is and a player that's that explosive in (Luke) Healy, I'm really proud of the way we defended them and then knocked down free throws at the end."
Hudson (11-2, 6-2) got as close as five points in the final minutes, but a strong effort at the free throw line helped Chi-Hi close out the team's sixth win in its last eight games. Chi-Hi was 16-for-18 from the charity stripe for the game and made all eight free throws it attempted in the final one minute and 29 seconds.
Chi-Hi was patient offensively, setting the tone with its first possession of the game lasting one minute and ending with a Reuter bucket. The Cardinals led by as many as 10 in the first half following a Reuter bucket with 3:15 left, but the Raiders cut the gap to 30-24 at halftime following a late 3-pointer from Healy. The junior guard Healy led all scorers with 27 points, showing marksmanship from long range with four 3-pointers while making 9-of-11 attempts from the free throw line.
"We wanted to make sure we let the ball find the best shot," Proue said of his team's patient offense. "Hudson's so good defensively and they're tough and they bump cutters. It's hard to get into what we normally get into against Hudson and I thought that first possession was huge for us mentally to get us in to what we do.
"We ran really good stuff and then we got a nice bucket at the end out of what we do."
Rogers-Schmidt added 14 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists to his monster stat line while shooting a tidy 8-for-11 for the game in playing all 36 minutes.
"He's just so explosive and he just knows when it's time," Proue said of Rogers-Schmidt. "He did a really nice job tonight off the dribble on that first move with one dribble getting to the basket. He's so explosive when he gets that little bit of a burst on that first step."
Chi-Hi made 4-of-8 attempts from 3-point range, helping to keep the Raiders from loading the paint to stop Rogers-Schmidt.
"We have shooting all around him too," Proue said of Rogers-Schmidt. "He's a lot easier to defend, and it's not easy, if we don't have shooters and credit to guys like Jacob Walczak and Mason Monarski and Joe Reuter and Nick Bruder around him that are able to knock down shots when they load the box on him.
"He played within himself tonight and found the best play."
Hudson beat Chi-Hi in overtime 63-61 on Dec. 20, the lone conference blemish to date for the Cardinals. Defensively, Chi-Hi limited Hudson to its lowest point total since the Raiders fell to Eau Claire North 74-51 on Dec. 13, while also ending Hudson's 8-game winning streak in the process.
Bruder finished with 10 points and Jacob Walczak added nine including the final basket of the game on a two-handed dunk in the closing seconds to send the home fans into a frenzy and the Cardinals into first place in the Big Rivers.
"In practice we've been talking about controlling the pace of the game and don't let other teams rush us into things we don't want to do," Bruder said of the offense. "So what you saw out there, that's what we've been working on in practice all week."
Saturday evening's game was the first for Chi-Hi since an 85-81 double overtime victory at Eau Claire North on Jan. 24. The Cardinals had eight days off to heal from the bumps and bruises from that physical contest and Proue said the team had a strong week of practice leading into the showdown with the Raiders.
Chi-Hi has another week long layoff, returning to action at home against Rice Lake on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Cardinals now control their own destiny towards the program's first Big Rivers Conference championship since the late 1980s, but the team isn't looking that far.
It's only focused on what is next.
"We're not satisfied," Rogers-Schmidt said. "We're going to be ready for Rice Lake next Saturday."