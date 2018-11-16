Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi returns size, depth for Big Rivers Conference title fight

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team last won a Big Rivers Conference championship 30 years ago.
The Cardinals return a solid cast of players for this season, one in which the team believes it will be a factor in what could be a tight and balanced title fight.
Second-year coach Jason Proue’s squad returns seven letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 12-11 overall, the program’s third winning season in its last four overall.
“We have a lot of guys returning and that’s always a good thing,” Proue said. “We’ve got a lot of guys with experience, even guys who didn’t get a lot of experience last year were on the varsity bench and they know what to expect. They’ve improved a lot and they’re ready to go.”
Proue was an assistant coach for the program prior to taking it over last season.
Forward Tyler Robarge and guard Alex Nelson give the Cardinals a pair of returning starters. The 6-foot-8 Robarge signed his college letter of intent to play basketball at Michigan Tech earlier this week and is coming off a strong junior campaign in which he averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while earning second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors. Nelson averaged 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game a season ago.
Forward Peyton Rogers-Schmidt (5.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg), guards Luke Franz (1.3 ppg, 1 apg), Joe Reuter and Nolan Hutzler also return for a Cardinal team that boasts size, strong guard play and depth.
“I think we’re going to be an exciting team to watch,” Proue said. “We have a lot of guys who can guard multiple positions on the defensive end and we have a lot of guys who can run and finish in transition like we haven’t had since I’ve been here the last nine years. It’s neat to see how we’re going to play, playing fast and hopefully it’s exciting and it turns into some wins.”
Newcomers Jacob Walzak (6-4 forward) and Logan Erickson (6-1 forward) are also expected to see the floor as Chi-Hi looks to have plenty of size to match up with its fellow league foes.
“We have long guys who are athletic and can guard multiple positions,” Proue said. “It’s really exciting because when I was here (as an assistant coach) coaching with coach (Luke) Madsen, we’d always joke that Dustin Kalien was the biggest kid we coached and he was a guard. It’s unique to see this run of big guys with Trevor Olson a couple years ago and Eman (Joseph). We’ve just had some big kids and it’s been nice.”
The Big Rivers features no lack of starpower on teams this year, which will make for can’t-miss matchups all season long. Eau Claire North has won the previous two conference titles and looks strong again, as do many in the league title chase.
Chi-Hi believes its balance and returning talent are a good recipe to be in that fight as well.
“We’re just looking for some consistency,” Proue said. “It’s a long season and we’re trying to build our foundation now and set that identity as soon as we can so we have something to go to when we get into conference play in a race we figure to be a big part of.”
Chi-Hi opens the season on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Medford before kicking off its home schedule on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a 3 p.m. contest against Onalaska. The league season starts on Friday, Dec. 7 at Menomonie with the team’s first home BRC contest coming against Rice Lake on Dec. 14.
“It’s a bunch of good guys,” Proue said of his team. “A lot of the guys, even the guys who don’t figure to get a lot of varsity minutes, it’s just an energetic group of guys that are ‘we over me’ kind of people and everything’s about the team and they’re willing to do anything to make the team better.”
