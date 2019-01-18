From its first possession of the game, the Chi-Hi boys basketball team was pretty clear on how it wanted to attack Eau Claire North.
And all game long, the Huskies had no answer.
Tyler Robarge tied his season high with 29 points while Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored a season-best 22 points as the Cardinal twin towers powered Chi-Hi past Big Rivers Conference co-leader Eau Claire North 72-50 on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.
The 6-foot-8 Robarge and 6-foot-6 Rogers-Schmidt dominated play close to the basket as the Cardinals scored a victory over the two-time defending league champion.
“It’s going back and not trying to overcomplicate things,” Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. “We have a 6-6 kid and a 6-8 kid and we’re going to use them. We’re going to throw it to one and look at the other and if they double, dive off of it and we’ve got shooters around them. I’m really proud of the way Luke Franz, Nolan Hutzler, Joe Reuter (were) stepping up and knocking down some outside shots.”
The duo scored 35 of the team’s first 41 points as Chi-Hi pulled away in the second half from a 31-26 halftime lead.
That early surge after halftime included a thunderous alley-oop dunk by Rogers-Schmidt after an off-the-backboard pass from Alex Nelson, sending the home fans into a frenzy and setting the tone for a strong second half.
The Huskies lost star guard Dalton Banks early in the contest due to a hip injury, but even without the conference’s leading scorer Eau Claire North hung around until a 10-0 run midway through the second half pushed the Cardinals to a double-digit lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way.
Ashton Kallstrom led the Huskies with 14 points while Luke Warren added 13 for Eau Claire North, who entered Friday in a four-way tie atop the league standings with Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and River Falls.
Too much size
Robarge and Rogers-Schmidt entered Friday’s game as the team’s two leading scorers but each player nearly doubled their regular season average.
The Huskies tried to crowd the duo each time they received the ball in the post, but with no rostered player larger than 6-foot-3 both Robarge and Rogers-Schmidt were able to keep their cool amid the pressure to finish at the basket or find an open teammate on the outside.
“They did a great job,” Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks said of Chi-Hi. “They got some mismatches, they spaced the floor well. We tried to pick our poison a little bit by digging on the post and Tyler did a great job either attacking or passing out of it and when he did, guys made shots too.”
Rogers-Schmidt added 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the triple-double while Robarge pulled down seven rebounds and had two assists.
From the perimeter
Strong shooting from distance helped the Cardinals pull away to the win to snap a four-game losing streak.
Overall the team was 7 of 12 from distance, the first coming from Nolan Hutzler with 11 minutes and 33 seconds left in the first half to give the Cardinals their first lead at 13-10.
"That's the best thing about our team," Rogers-Schmidt said. "We can spread it out or we can go inside."
Hutzler hit two threes in the first half and three for the game while second-half triples from Luke Franz, Joe Reuter and Hutzler helped the team pull away in the middle of the second half. Ben Carani added a three in the final minute of the win.
“We’ve said it all the long, those guys are really good shooters and if they can knock down shots consistently it’s going to free us up so much with Tyler and Peyton in the middle,” Proue said.
In Banks' absence the Huskies hung around in part due to their 3-point shooting. Eau Claire North hit five threes in the first half to keep it close but shot just 27 percent for the game (8 of 29).
"We did a nice job on their good shooters," Proue said. "(Chad) Kron is a great shooter, (Ashton) Hesselman is a great shooter and we knew we had to step up and contest those guys and do our best with the other guys."
The dunk
Rogers-Schmidt's jam was the second of three straight buckets for the junior to start the second half. Rogers-Schmidt said he and Nelson worked on the tandem slam throughout the summer and tried it unsuccessfully in Chi-Hi's 66-60 win over Hudson on Dec. 18.
Banks out
The junior guard injured his hip early in the first half while going for a loose ball and didn’t return. Banks eclipsed the career 1,000-point plateau last week and became Eau Claire North’s career scoring leader on Monday in a 69-43 win over Wausau West.
“You lose a guy like Dalton and it is what it is,” Marks said. “We just hope he’s healthy. We just hope we can get him back but we told our kids people have to deal with that. Life isn’t fair and you’ve got to step up the best you can and I thought our guys really did hang in there (and) really competed, especially at the end of the first half and in the second half we had some goofy bounces and things like that.
“To Chippewa’s credit they really maximized their mismatches and played very well but I’m proud, I thought our kids held in there the best they could.”
Up in the air
As the conference schedule hits the second half, little has been decided with five teams within one game of leader Hudson at 5-2. The Raiders moved into first place all alone after a 75-50 win at Eau Claire Memorial while idle River Falls is in second a half game back at 4-2. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Chi-Hi are all still in striking distance at 4-3 with a little less than a half of the schedule left.
"The great thing about this conference is it's so deep," Proue said. "It makes every game fun to prepare for because anyone can beat anyone on any given night."
