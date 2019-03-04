Chi-Hi senior forward Tyler Robarge has been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2018-19 season.
Robarge was one of five players chosen to the first team. Chi-Hi junior forward Peyton Rogers-Schmidt was selected to the second team.
Eau Claire North junior Dalton Banks was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference Team
First Team—Tyler Robarge, Chi-Hi; Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North; Caden Boser, Eau Claire Memorial; Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson; Peyton Buckley, Rice Lake.
Second Team—Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Chi-Hi; Jacob Daulton, Hudson; Jace Kressin, Menomonie; Adam Feyereisen, River Falls; Zac Johnson, River Falls.
Honorable Mention—Tanner Linduski, Eau Claire Memorial; Altherelle Robbins, Eau Claire Memorial; Landon Bilse, Hudson; Luke Healy, Hudson; JT Dougherty, River Falls.