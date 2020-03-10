Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Rogers-Schmidt, McDonell 's Kressin, Thorp's Soumis named WBCA All-State honorable mentions

Three local boys basketball players have been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's All-State team as honorable mentions for the 2019-20.
Chi-Hi senior Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, McDonell senior Eion Kressin and Thorp senior Isaac Soumis have been selected in their respective divisions.
Rogers-Schmidt is averaging 17.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals per game entering Thursday's Division 1 sectional semifinal contest against Neenah for the Cardinals. Rogers-Schmidt was also named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team this season.
Kressin and Soumis were chosen for Division 5. Kressin is averaging 12.4 points and 9.5 rebounds while Soumis is averaging 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game entering Thursday's sectional semifinal between the Macks and Cardinals.
Both players were chosen to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team this season.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored 29 points and Nick Bruder added 24 points as the Chi-Hi boys basketball team pulled away to a 83-63 win over Appleton East in Friday's Division 1 regional semifinals. McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp also won semifinal games to advance to Saturday's regional championship contests.
JD Bohaty scored 18 to lead the McDonell boys basketball team to a 72-30 win over Clayton on Tuesday in their Division 5 playoff opener and Thorp's Ethan Reis scored 40 points in his top-seeded team's victory over Cornell.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team is an outlier entering a Division 1 state tournament full of teams with state experience, but the Cardinals have shown their might leading up to state by knocking off three state qualifiers from a season ago in the postseason.