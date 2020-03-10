Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Rogers-Schmidt, McDonell 's Kressin, Thorp's Soumis named WBCA All-State honorable mentions

Three local boys basketball players have been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's All-State team as honorable mentions for the 2019-20.

Chi-Hi senior Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, McDonell senior Eion Kressin and Thorp senior Isaac Soumis have been selected in their respective divisions.

Rogers-Schmidt is averaging 17.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals per game entering Thursday's Division 1 sectional semifinal contest against Neenah for the Cardinals. Rogers-Schmidt was also named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team this season.

Kressin and Soumis were chosen for Division 5. Kressin is averaging 12.4 points and 9.5 rebounds while Soumis is averaging 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game entering Thursday's sectional semifinal between the Macks and Cardinals.

Both players were chosen to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team this season.

