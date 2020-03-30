Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Rogers-Schmidt, Reuter named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi senior Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and junior Joe Reuter have each been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Rogers-Schmidt averaged a team-high 17.2 points per game to go with 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 blocked shots per game while also earning Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state honorable mention accolades.

Reuter averaged 16.2 points per game, including a team-high 47 3-pointers while shooting 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. The junior was tied for second on the team with 5.2 rebounds per contest to go with a team-high 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 25 games played.

Junior Jacob Walczak was selected to the all-conference second team. Walczak scored 13 points per game with a 62.4 field-goal percentage and finished second on the team with 41 3-pointers. Walczak pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game and added 1.9 assists per contest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Nick Bruder was chosen to the all-conference team as an honorable mention. Bruder averaged better than 11 points per game, grabbed 4.4 rebounds per contest and was second on the team with 4.6 assists per game.