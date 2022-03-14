Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Monarski named All-Big Rivers Conference second team

Chi-Hi junior Mason Monarski has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2021-22 season.
Monarski was one of five players selected to the second team and the lone Cardinal on any team. Monarski averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game this season for Chi-Hi.
Hudson senior Andre Renta and Menomonie senior Noah Feddersen were chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Co-Players of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Andre Renta, Hudson; Noah Feddersen, Menomonie; Will Boser, Eau Claire Memorial; Tyler Orr, Rice Lake; Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial; Miachel Schurman, River Falls; Roscoe Rennock, Eau Claire North.
Second Team—CJ Campbell, New Richmond; Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi; Ethan Campbell, River Falls; LJ Wells, Eau Claire Memorial; Evan Tyler, Hudson.
Honorable Mention—Henry Wilkinson, Eau Claire North; Zach Orr, Rice Lake; Mason Stoik, Eau Claire Memorial.
Co-Players of the Year—Andre Renta, Hudson; Noah Feddersen, Menomonie.
Photos: Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Christian Crumbaker (3)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Mason Monarski (21)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Kansas Smith (4)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Mason Monarski (21)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Jackson Gugel (11)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Jackson Tomczak (5)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Jackson Tomczak (5)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Keion Twyman (2) dribbles down the court in Chi Hi's loss on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Keion Twyman (2)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Jackson Gugel (11)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Kansas Smith (4)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Jackson Gugel (11)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Kansas Smith (4)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Gubgnit Mason (24)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker makes a steal against Rice Lake on Saturday evening in Rice Lake.
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Keion Twyman (2)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Christian Crumbaker (3)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Mason Monarski (21)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Christian Crumbaker (3)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Kansas Smith (4)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Chi-Hi's Gubgnit Mason (24) and Kansas Smith (4) battle with Rice Lake's Harrison Lipke (1) and Zach Orr (10) for a rebound on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Chi-Hi's Gubgnit Mason (24) and Kansas Smith (4) battle with Rice Lake's Harrison Lipke (1) and Zach Orr (10) for a rebound on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Mason Monarski (21)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Kansas Smith (4)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Jackson Tomczak (5)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Keion Twyman (2)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Jackson Tomczak (5)
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Keion Twyman (2)
BRANDON BERG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!