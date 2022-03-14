 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Boys Basketball | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Monarski named All-Big Rivers Conference second team

Chi-Hi junior Mason Monarski has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2021-22 season.

Monarski was one of five players selected to the second team and the lone Cardinal on any team. Monarski averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game this season for Chi-Hi.

Hudson senior Andre Renta and Menomonie senior Noah Feddersen were chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Co-Players of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Andre Renta, Hudson; Noah Feddersen, Menomonie; Will Boser, Eau Claire Memorial; Tyler Orr, Rice Lake; Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial; Miachel Schurman, River Falls; Roscoe Rennock, Eau Claire North.

Second Team—CJ Campbell, New Richmond; Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi; Ethan Campbell, River Falls; LJ Wells, Eau Claire Memorial; Evan Tyler, Hudson. 

Honorable Mention—Henry Wilkinson, Eau Claire North; Zach Orr, Rice Lake; Mason Stoik, Eau Claire Memorial.

Co-Players of the Year—Andre Renta, Hudson; Noah Feddersen, Menomonie.

