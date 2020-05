Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Proue earns WBCA Coaching Achievement Award for 2019-20 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chi-Hi boys basketball coach Jason Proue has earned the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Coaching Achievement Award for the 2019-20 season in Division 1.

Proue was one of five winners from around the state across Wisconsin's five divisions, joined by New Richmond's Rick Montreal (Division 2), Brown Deer's Jose Winston (Division 3), River Ridge's Tom Neises (Division 4) and Hustisford's Jake Falkenthal (Division 5).

Proue led the Cardinals to a 19-6 record this season and the program's first outright Big Rivers Conference championship since 1980. Chi-Hi also earned its first regional championship since 1998, advancing to the Division 1 sectional semifinals.

