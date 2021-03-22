Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Reuter named Associated Press Third Team All-State

Chi-Hi senior Joe Reuter has been selected to the Associated Press' All-State Third Team for the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-5 Reuter is joined on the third team by Monroe's Cade Meyer, DeForest's Max Weisbrod, Glendale Nicolet's Kobe Johnson and Whitefish Bay's Jayden Jackson.
Reuter averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season for the Cardinals in earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 First Team All-State and All-Big Rivers Conference First Team honors while also being named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies senior Brandin Podziemski was named the Player of the Year while Racine St. Catherine's Nick Bennett was chosen as Coach of the Year.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
*Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; *David Joplin, 6-7, sr., Brookfield Central; *Brandin Podziemski, 6-6, sr., Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies; Kamari McGee, 6-0, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Preston Ruedinger, 6-2, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy.
* unanimous selection
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brandin Podziemski, Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies. COACH OF THE YEAR: Nick Bennett, Racine St. Catherine’s.
SECOND TEAM
Hayden Doyle, 6-2, sr., Brookfield East; Cam Palesse, 6-5, sr., Waukesha West; Jackson Paveletzke, 6-1, jr., Kimberly; Seth Trimble, 6-3, jr., Menomonee Falls; Donald McHenry, 6-1, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science.
THIRD TEAM
Cade Meyer, 6-8, sr., Monroe; Max Weisbrod, 6-3, jr., DeForest; Kobe Johnson, 6-5, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Joe Reuter, 6-5, sr., Chippewa Falls; Jayden Jackson, 6-3, sr., Whitefish Bay.
FOURTH TEAM
Adam Larson, 6-9, sr., Fennimore; Charlie Bender, 6-3, sr., Lake Mills; Mason Dorn, 6-1, sr., Seymour; Zac Johnson, 6-3, sr., River Falls; Antuan Nesbitt, 6-4, sr., The Prairie School.
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
(Received at least one vote)
Nate Abel, sr. Beaver Dam; Mason Dopirak, sr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Luke Haertle, jr., Lake Country Lutheran; Clayton Jenny, sr. Edgerton; Johnny Kinziger, so., DePere; Carter Lancaster, sr., Darlington; Gavin McGrath, sr., Onalaska; Milan Momcilovic, so., Pewaukee; Brian Parzych, sr., Wauwatosa East; Donavan Short, jr., Denmark; Casey Verhagen, jr., Sheboygan Lutheran.
HONORABLE MENTION
(Geographically represented list that draws from each region)
Andrew Alia, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Grant Asman, sr., Kimberly; Jameer Barker, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Joey Berezowitz, sr., Burlington; Drew Biber, sr., Cedarburg; Levi Birkholz, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Quentin Bolton, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Will Boser, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Jack Campion, jr., Milton; Victor Desmond, sr., Onalaska.
Jake Dietz, sr., Neenah; Dillon Garthwaite, jr., Dodgeville; Peter Gustafson, sr., Monticello; Sam Haese, sr., Wrightstown; Luke Healy, sr., Hudson; Hunter Ingles, sr., Winneconne; Jalen Keago, sr., Oshkosh North; Andrew Keller, jr., Waunakee; Sam Kick, sr., Onalaska; Chad Kron, sr., Eau Claire North.
Peyton Kuhn, Sr., Medford; Logan Landers, sr., Cedarburg; Carson Leuzinger, jr., Monroe; Dylan Lisitza, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Cael McGee, sr., Stoughton; Noah Miller, sr., Ozaukee. Jack Misky, sr., Cuba City; Richie Murphy, sr., Cameron; Ben Nau, sr., Brookfield Central; Max Nelson, jr., Appleton North.
Ben Olson, jr., Sun Prairie; Luke Pautz, jr., Manitowoc Roncalli; Gavin Proudfoot, jr., Onalaska Luther; Hank Reader, sr., Bangor; Tanner Resch, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Jack Rose, jr., Westosha Central; Gabe Siler, sr., St. Croix Central; Jasin Sinani, sr., Oak Creek; Marcus Tomashek, jr., Ashwaubenon; Matt Waldera, sr., Blair-Taylor.
Craig Ward, jr., Marshall; Brenden Weis, sr., Janesville Parker; Barrett Witt, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Mac Wrecke, so., Arrowhead; Hunter Wright, sr., Auburndale.