Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Reuter named to WBCA Division 1 All-State First Team

Chi-Hi senior Joe Reuter has been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Division 1 All-State First Team for the 2020-21 season.
Reuter averaged 25.8 points per game for the Cardinals and was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year and a first team all-conference selection.
New Auburn senior Tristen Harder was chosen to the Division 1 all-state team as an honorable mention. Harder averaged 17.7 points per game and was selected as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year and a first team all-conference selection.