Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Rogers-Schmidt, Reuter named to All-Big Rivers Conference first team

Chi-Hi senior Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and junior Joe Reuter have each been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.
Rogers-Schmidt averaged a team-high 17.2 points per game to go with 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 blocked shots per game while also earning Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state honorable mention accolades.
Reuter averaged 16.2 points per game, including a team-high 47 3-pointers while shooting 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. The junior was tied for second on the team with 5.2 rebounds per contest to go with a team-high 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 25 games played.
Junior Jacob Walczak was selected to the all-conference second team. Walczak scored 13 points per game with a 62.4 field-goal percentage and finished second on the team with 41 3-pointers. Walczak pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game and added 1.9 assists per contest.
Senior Nick Bruder was chosen to the all-conference team as an honorable mention. Bruder averaged better than 11 points per game, grabbed 4.4 rebounds per contest and was second on the team with 4.6 assists per game.
Chi-Hi finished the season with a 19-6 record, tied for the third-most wins in a single season in program history and won the team’s first regional championship since 1998 and its first outright Big Rivers Conference title since 1980.
Eau Claire North senior Dalton Banks was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North; Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Chi-Hi; Joe Reuter, Chi-Hi; Zac Johnson, River Falls; Luke Healy, Hudson; Caden Boser, Eau Claire Memorial.
Second Team—Charlie Neuenschwander, Hudson; Ashton Kallstrom, Eau Claire North; Davis Barthen, Menomonie; Jacob Walczak, Chi-Hi; JT Dougherty, River Falls.
Honorable Mention—Tanner Linduski, Eau Claire Memorial; Payton Flood, River Falls; Noah Feddersen, Menomonie; Nick Bruder, Chi-Hi; Mike Johnson, River Falls; Judson Rikkers, Rice Lake; Chad Kron, Eau Claire North; Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial.
Player of the Year—Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North.
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
