STANLEY — A cold stretch going into and coming out of halftime hurt the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team on Saturday in an 87-67 defeat to Saint Croix Central.
The Orioles trailed 32-26 with less than three minutes left in the first half before a 9-0 run by the Panthers helped them take a double-digit lead. Stanley-Boyd scored the last bucket of the first half and first basket after the break, but Saint Croix Central embarked on another run to take firm control of the contest.
"That's kind of been our (modus operandi), that little lag right after halftime," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. "We've got to be able to get rid of it and usually it's not a lot of forced stuff, (it's) that we're turning the ball over unforced. We've got to be able to take care of it and make better decisions at that time."
The Panthers scored the 10 points to take a 51-30 lead and held it the rest of the way in the nonconference win.
Stanley-Boyd (3-16) brought a young roster into the season with zero returning starters, but as the regular season winds down Hause says it isn't about youthful mistakes since his team by now has logged plenty of varsity floor time.
"I think we're past that," coach Hause said. "We've got a ton of varsity experience and now it just comes down to being able to play a little longer. We got tired in a few spots but we've got to be able to play through that and play patient, especially against a physical team that went a little deeper than we did."
Brady Potaczek led Stanley-Boyd with 18 points while Carsen Hause added 16. Cooper Nichols and Brady Ingersoll each scored nine points as the Orioles lost their eighth game in a row. Three of those losses have been by three points or fewer and in Western Cloverbelt play, including a 60-59 defeat at Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.
"There's a lot of parity in the conference," coach Hause said. "You can see by how many teams are stacked up right in the middle."
Kelson Klin scored a team-high 17 points for Saint Croix Central (14-5) with Colin Hackbarth added 14 points as one of five Panther players to score in double figures.
Stanley-Boyd plays a pair of Western Cloverbelt road games next week, starting at Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday before playing at Fall Creek on Friday. The Orioles defeated the Crickets 60-50 on Jan. 21 and fell in a tight contest to the Thunder 69-67 on Jan. 16.
"We've got two conference games against teams, these games are big," coach Hause said. "Not only for conference positioning but for (Division 4) playoffs. They're in our region and we've got some opportunity."
