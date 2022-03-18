Prep Boys Basketball: Crane, Huss and Hause named to All-Western Cloverbelt first team

Connor Crane, Canan Huss and Carsen Hause have been named to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2021-22 boys basketball season.

The Bloomer senior Crane averaged 13.7 points and four rebounds per game with the Blackhawks, McDonell junior Huss scored 16 points per game and grabbed seven boards per contest and the Stanley-Boyd senior Hause scored 16 points, pulled down 5.6 rebounds and dished out 4.2 assists per game as they were three of the six selections on the first team.

Bloomer sophomore Domanyck Schwarzenberger, McDonell senior Joe Janus and junior Eddie Mittermeyer and Stanley-Boyd seniors Lucas Smith and Brady Potaczek were chosen for the second team. Schwarzenberger averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, Janus scored 10.1 points and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game and Mittermeyer averaged 15 points, 2.8 assist and 2.4 rebounds per game, Smith scored 12.8 points to go with 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game and Potaczek averaged 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Bloomer seniors Marcus Harelstad and Jack Strand and Thorp senior Ryan Raether were selected to the team as honorable mentions. Harelstad scored six points to go with three assists per game, Strand averaged six points and 8.6 rebounds and Raether scored around 11.8 points per game.

Fall Creek sophomore Bo Vollrath was named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year and Colby senior Richard Streveler was picked as the Eastern Cloverbelt Player of the Year.

2021-22 All-Western Cloverbelt

First Team—Connor Crane, Bloomer; Bo Vollrath, Fall Creek; Cameron Martzke, Fall Creek; Canan Huss, McDonell; Kendron Krogman, Eau Claire Regis; Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd.

Second Team—Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer; Soren Johnson, Fall Creek; Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell; Joe Janus, McDonell; Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd; Brady Potaczek, Stanley-Boyd.

Honorable Mention—Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer; Jack Strand, Bloomer; Ethan Wathke, Osseo-Fairchild; Alex Leis, Eau Claire Regis; Zander Rockow, Eau Claire Regis; Ryan Raether, Thorp.

Player of the Year—Bo Vollrath, Fall Creek.

2021-22 All-Eastern Cloverbelt

First Team—Richard Streveler, Colby; Emmitt Konieczny, Marshfield Columbus; Sam Wilczek, Marshfield Columbus; Andrew Brown, Neillsville; Mason Roenz, Neillsville; Logan Amacher, Owen-Withee.

Second Team—Brody Decker, Colby; Mateo Lopez, Colby; Blake Jakobi, Marshfield Columbus; Deagen Sandelier, Loyal; Santana Subke, Neillsville; Kaleb Brandt, Spencer.

Honorable Mention—Kaden Weise, Colby; Cole Noreen, Marshfield Columbus; Charlie Moore, Marshfield Columbus; Grant Olson, Marshfield Columbus; Kaiden Hagen, Loyal; Tyler Weaver, Owen-Withee.

