BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys basketball team executed its defensive gameplan from the opening tip.
The Blackhawks shut down dribble penetration into the lane and closed out on shooters limiting McDonell offensively in a 54-41 nonconference win over the Macks on Saturday evening.
"McDonell is very good 3-point shooting team, so our focus was to help less on them compared to other teams," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said.
Each Blackhawk defender held their own in one-on-one situations and they held McDonell (11-8) to four points over the first 10 minutes of the game as Bloomer pushed its lead to 17-4.
While Bloomer (14-4) slowed down the Macks attack on the offensive side the Blackhawks found the range from deep to give McDonell's zone defense some fits.
"We ran our typical zone offense and we have number of different things that we can go to and the kids executed," Van Grunsven said.
John Bleskacek, Caleb Ruf and Zach Ruf each connected on 3-pointers early on.
"We knew coming in they’re a great defensive team," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "Their guards are very quick and strong. They did a good job of keeping us out of the lane and getting touches in the lane and then we started settling from the outside."
Charlie Herrick capped the first-half scoring with a triple as time expired to give Bloomer a 25-11 advantage at the break.
The 3-pointers kept coming for Bloomer in the second half of play for a team that made eight in the game.
Zach Ruf found an opening in the McDonell zone on the right wing and made two shots from beyond the arc in less than a minute of action. After six consecutive points from the Blackhawks they led 39-20 with 13 minutes left in the game.
Bloomer got 50 of its points from its senior class that was honored prior to the game for senior night. Caleb Ruf had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Zach Ruf added 16, Bradley Sarauer had seven, John Bleskacek six and Jayzson Thompson got the start and made a free throw in the second half.
"They’re friends off the floor and typically that is a recipe for success when a senior class or any particular class is close together off the floor typically that bodes well for the competitive nature of the team," Van Grunsven said of the seniors.
Bloomer has three home games next week to close the regular season hosting Spooner on Monday, Hayward on Thursday and nonconference opponent Elk Mound next Saturday.
"I’d like to think that success, any success that we’re going to have in the postseason is due in part to playing together, to playing in a disciplined manner on both ends of the floor," Van Grunsven said. "For the most part I saw that tonight."
McDonell is currently in a stretch of six games in nine days. The Macks won its first three games before Saturday's loss and Schilling said he felt fatigue due to a lack of practice time became noticeable on Saturday.
"I thought today was really the first day I saw a little bit of fatigue and I think it was more mental fatigue versus our legs because our execution wasn’t really there," Schilling said. "We weren’t really communicating the way we needed to."
Cory Hoglund led McDonell with 11 points but struggled with foul trouble throughout much of the game fouling out with five minutes to play in the game. JD Bohaty scored 10 with Jaebin Bourget at nine and Eion Kressin scoring eight.
McDonell made just two of 12 shots from distance and 11 of 21 at the line.
"We knew coming in how good they were defensively," Schilling said of Bloomer. "Our execution wasn’t were we needed to be to do something good against a good team like that."
The Macks return to action on Monday at Fall Creek before a home game against Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday. A win over the Crickets would lock up a second-place finish in the Western Cloverbelt and some time off until a Cloverbelt Crossover game next Saturday but a loss would lead to playing on Thursday.
