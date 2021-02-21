Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell earns No. 1 seed, hosts Drummond on Wednesday

The McDonell boys basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed in its Division 5 sectional and will host No. 4 Drummond in the semifinals.

Sectionals across the state were reseeded following Saturday's regional championship games and the Macks (14-4) are the No. 1 seed and will host the Lumberjacks in the semifinals in a matchup on Wednesday evening. The game will be played on Wednesday as to not conflict with the McDonell girls basketball's Division 5 state tournament squad which plays on Thursday in La Crosse.