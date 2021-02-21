Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell earns No. 1 seed, hosts Drummond on Wednesday

The McDonell boys basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed in its Division 5 sectional and will host No. 4 Drummond in the semifinals.
Sectionals across the state were reseeded following Saturday's regional championship games and the Macks (14-4) are the No. 1 seed and will host the Lumberjacks in the semifinals in a matchup on Wednesday evening. The game will be played on Wednesday as to not conflict with the McDonell girls basketball's Division 5 state tournament squad which plays on Thursday in La Crosse.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: McDonell pulls away from Owen-Withee for seventh straight regional championship
The McDonell boys basketball team pulled away to a 71-50 victory over Owen-Withee on Saturday evening in a Division 5 regional final matchup at McDonell, the seventh consecutive regional title for the Macks.
Drummond (12-4) defeated South Shore 56-49 in a regional championship game on Saturday.
No. 2 Northwood (14-4) will host No. 3 Turtle Lake (15-6) in the other semifinal in Minong with the two winners moving on to meet Saturday for a sectional championship with the highest remaining seed hosting the sectional title matchup.