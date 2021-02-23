Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell embraces move to more guard-oriented style of offense

And while the Macks have plenty of players who can pour in threes, Opsal is fine with not being one of them.

“I am when I need to be," Opsal said of his 3-point shooting, "so that’s never.”

The key for McDonell has been walking the fine line of being able to shoot 3-pointers, but not relying so much on long-range shooting that the team goes away from attacking the basket and keeping opponents honest defensively.

McDonell made a team-high 13 3-pointers in a 71-32 win over Cadott on Jan. 18 but has also won two of three games in which the team made just three 3-pointers including a 54-41 victory over Division 3 sectional qualifier Northwestern on Dec. 30. For the Macks, it's all about finding out who is shooting well and getting them the ball, something that isn't always limited to just one or two players.

“Sometimes it’s more than one of our nights," Hughes said. "We can have three guys on, we can four or five guys on. We’ve just got to find who they are and keep getting them the ball."

Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: McDonell pulls away from Owen-Withee for seventh straight regional championship The McDonell boys basketball team pulled away to a 71-50 victory over Owen-Withee on Saturday evening in a Division 5 regional final matchup at McDonell, the seventh consecutive regional title for the Macks.

Sophomore Eddie Mittermeyer had a season-high 19 points in Saturday's regional final win while the Macks had six players score at least six points.