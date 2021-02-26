Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: Pressure key for McDonell defense, no matter the setup

The McDonell boys basketball team throws a lot of different defenses at opponents.
But no matter if it’s man-to-man or zone, full court or half, the Macks want to make sure whatever defense they are utilizing is providing heavy pressure on foes.
Defense is a big reason McDonell has advanced to the Division 5 sectional finals for a seventh year in a row as the Macks host Turtle Lake on Saturday at 4 p.m. with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The Macks have allowed opponents to score an average of 44.7 points per game in three postseason victories, most recently limiting Drummond to a season-low 38 in a 53-38 win in Wednesday sectional semifinals.
Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell embraces move to more guard-oriented style of offense
The McDonell boys basketball team has relied on guard play more this year but has remained just as successful, advancing to Division 5 sectionals for a seventh season in a row leading into Wednesday's semifinal matchup with Drummond.
McDonell was especially tough on defense down the stretch, holding the Lumberjacks to just two made field goals in the final 11 minutes after Drummond had cut a 13-point halftime deficit to two with a surge to start the half. The Macks threw a variety of defensive looks Drummond’s way, from 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones to man-to-man defense that helped the Macks close out the win.
“We really had to stress that,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the defense after Wednesday’s win. “We know defense wins in the playoffs so that’s something we can really rely on if we aren’t shooting our best or our offense isn’t quite there. We knew they (Drummond) were a really good defensive team also and it was going to be a struggle so we knew we had to bring our defense and at least match theirs.”
The one common theme — no matter how the defense is lined up — is the Macks wanting to create pressure. It was early pressure that forced Drummond into several turnovers, leading to transition opportunities on offense that helped the Macks build an early lead.
“It is really chaotic to play in that,” McDonell senior Max Hauser said of the team’s full-court pressure. “I think we do a great job at that. Our team, whatever press it is, if we’re playing man, a 1-2-2 or a 2-1-2 press I think we just do a great job at pressuring the ball and we’ve caused a lot of turnovers through doing that all season long.”
Most teams that use a 2-3 zone in a half-court setting are looking to utilize a size advantage to control the action around the rim. This year’s McDonell team doesn’t have quite as much as size as in years past, but the Macks are still potent in a 2-3 because of their ability to create pressure within it.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: Stellar defense down the stretch pushes McDonell past Drummond to seventh straight sectional final
The McDonell boys basketball team limited Drummond to just two made field goals over the final 11 minutes of a 53-38 Division 5 sectional semifinal victory on Wednesday at McDonell. The win advances the Macks to the sectional finals for the seventh year in a row.
“We work on that all the time in practice and that’s one of the main things that we’re always working on, just pressuring guys (and) getting in their face no matter what defense we’re playing,” Hauser said.
The program has qualified for the sectional finals in each year since 2015. The Macks lost the first year of the run to Washburn before securing sectional championships in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 with one state championship and one runner-up among those four state berths. McDonell was set to play in the sectional finals last year against Luck before the remaining games of the season were canceled amid the initial rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Macks host a red-hot Lakers team that has won seven games in a row, most recently defeating Northwood 54-49 in Thursday’s sectional semifinal. Junior guard/forward Brendan Strenke entered the win averaging 19.5 points and seven rebounds per game for Turtle Lake, who finished second to Division 4 sectional finalist Clear Lake in the Central Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: McDonell pulls away from Owen-Withee for seventh straight regional championship
The McDonell boys basketball team pulled away to a 71-50 victory over Owen-Withee on Saturday evening in a Division 5 regional final matchup at McDonell, the seventh consecutive regional title for the Macks.
The winner advances to next Thursday’s Division 5 state tournament in La Crosse.