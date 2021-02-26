Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: Pressure key for McDonell defense, no matter the setup

The one common theme — no matter how the defense is lined up — is the Macks wanting to create pressure. It was early pressure that forced Drummond into several turnovers, leading to transition opportunities on offense that helped the Macks build an early lead.

“It is really chaotic to play in that,” McDonell senior Max Hauser said of the team’s full-court pressure. “I think we do a great job at that. Our team, whatever press it is, if we’re playing man, a 1-2-2 or a 2-1-2 press I think we just do a great job at pressuring the ball and we’ve caused a lot of turnovers through doing that all season long.”

Most teams that use a 2-3 zone in a half-court setting are looking to utilize a size advantage to control the action around the rim. This year’s McDonell team doesn’t have quite as much as size as in years past, but the Macks are still potent in a 2-3 because of their ability to create pressure within it.

“We work on that all the time in practice and that’s one of the main things that we’re always working on, just pressuring guys (and) getting in their face no matter what defense we’re playing,” Hauser said.