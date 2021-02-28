Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State: McDonell earns No. 2 seed, meets Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in Thursday's semifinals

The McDonell boys basketball team has earned a No. 2 seed for the Division 5 state tournament and will meet No. 3 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in Thursday's semifinals.

The Macks (16-4) will square off against the Blazers (16-10) in the second of two semifinals on Thursday with a start time of 12:35 p.m. at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.

Hustisford (16-3) earned the No. 1 seed and will meet No. 4 Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2) in the first semifinal of the day at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday.

McDonell is making its fifth consecutive trip to the Division 5 state tournament with last year's tourney being canceled prior to the sectional finals, where the Macks were set to face Luck in the sectional championship game.

The Macks defeated Turtle Lake 63-51 in Saturday's sectional championship game while the Blazers bested Gresham 84-66 in another sectional title game.

The two semifinal winners will meet on Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m. for the Division 5 state championship.