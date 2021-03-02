Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Notebook: Four sets of McDonell siblings share in boys, girls basketball runs to state

Four sets of siblings at McDonell have been able to share in a truly unique experience this winter as a part of the state-qualifying boys and girls basketball teams.

Logan and Marley Hughes, Carter and Emma Stelter, Gavin and Aubrey Dorn and Miles and Sydney Flanagan are each a part of state-bound Mack teams. The McDonell girls basketball team advanced to the WIAA state tournament for the first time ever last week before falling to eventual Division 5 state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the state semifinals.

The boys will get their chance this week when the second-seeded Macks (16-4) face Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (16-10) in a Division 5 state semifinal on Thursday at 12:35 p.m. at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.

Marley had an eventful game last week for the Macks with seven points in 27 minutes of action including a half-court bucket in the closing seconds of the first half — something her older brother Logan said she hasn’t been shy of reminding the senior about. So now in typical sibling rivalry fashion Logan said he wants to find a way to one-up his younger sister and is hoping securing at least one victory on Thursday could do that.