Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Notebook: McDonell's runner-up finish adds to strong year of athletic success thus far for school in 2020-21 season

For the McDonell boys basketball team, a Division 5 state runner-up finish added to what has already been a strong 2020-21 season of athletics.

The Macks came home with a silver ball after falling to Hustisford 69-35 in Thursday’s state championship game in La Crosse. It marked the second state runner-up trophy in a team sport for them this school year and the second team trophy of the winter.

The McDonell girls volleyball team finished as the Division 4 state runner-up in the fall, advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2010 and defeating Prentice in straight sets in the state semifinals before falling to Burlington Catholic Central in straight sets in the championship game.

McDonell is also a part of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey co-op that took home the state championship with a 3-2 overtime victory over University School of Milwaukee on Feb. 20.