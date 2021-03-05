Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Notebook: McDonell's runner-up finish adds to strong year of athletic success thus far for school in 2020-21 season

For the McDonell boys basketball team, a Division 5 state runner-up finish added to what has already been a strong 2020-21 season of athletics.
The Macks came home with a silver ball after falling to Hustisford 69-35 in Thursday’s state championship game in La Crosse. It marked the second state runner-up trophy in a team sport for them this school year and the second team trophy of the winter.
The McDonell girls volleyball team finished as the Division 4 state runner-up in the fall, advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2010 and defeating Prentice in straight sets in the state semifinals before falling to Burlington Catholic Central in straight sets in the championship game.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Championship: Top-seeded Hustisford flies past McDonell for title
The top-seeded and top-ranked Hustisford boys basketball team powered past McDonell 69-35 on Thursday evening in the Division 5 state championship game in La Crosse.
McDonell is also a part of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey co-op that took home the state championship with a 3-2 overtime victory over University School of Milwaukee on Feb. 20.
But the athletic successes thus far for the school haven’t been limited to state championships and runner-ups. In the fall the McDonell boys cross country team won its fourth straight Cloverbelt Conference championship before taking Division 3 team titles at sub-sectionals and sectionals. The Macks were eighth as a team at state, led by Dan Anderson finishing seventh individually. The football team had its most successful season since moving to 8-man with a 5-3 campaign, finishing second to Gilman in the Central Wisconsin West Conference standings with the program’s first winning season since 2015.
Earlier in the winter, the Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team made a run to the Division 2 sectional finals, earning one-goal victories over West Salem and Baldwin-Woodville before falling to Somerset 2-1 for the sectional championship.
Family mattersLogan and Marley Hughes were able to share in a similar moment as a part of McDonell basketball teams at the state tournament.
Marley hit a halfcourt shot in the closing seconds to end the first half of the girls basketball team’s 46-43 Division 3 state semifinal defeat to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Feb. 25 and in Thursday’s semifinal victory her older brother Logan had a buzzer-beating moment of his own when he made a long 3-pointer just prior to halftime as the boys pulled away to a 67-40 win over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.
Logan and Marley Hughes are one of four brother-sister connections between the boys and girls teams this season. Gavin and Aubrey Dorn, Carter and Emma Stelter and Miles and Sydney Flanagan were also a part of each program’s state-bound squads.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Semifinals: Big second half powers McDonell past Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran to Thursday evening's state championship game
A spark late in the first half turned into a fire that lasted the entire second half as the McDonell boys basketball team powered past Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 67-40 in Thursday afternoon's Division 5 state semifinal matchup at the La Crosse Center.
Familiar sight
Longtime fans of the McDonell boys basketball team might have had a case of deja vu during Thursday’s semifinal victory over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.
Thursday’s matchup marked the second time the Macks and Blazers matched up at the state tournament since 2016. McDonell defeated Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 70-51 in the semifinals in 2016 on the way to the team’s state championship before scoring another impressive victory over the Blazers on Thursday.
In both cases, the Macks used second-half surges to pull away to victory. McDonell outscored Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in the second half 40-20 in the 2016 matchup with Hayden Baughman finishing with a game-high 23 points, followed by 13 points from Ben Retzlaff and 10 points from Alex Ohde.
Jake Siegenthaler led all scorers with 25 points in Thursday’s semifinal win as the Macks outscored the Blazers by a nearly identical 41-19 margin to pull away.