Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Notebook: Three sets of McDonell siblings share in boys, girls basketball runs to state

Three sets of siblings at McDonell have been able to share in a truly unique experience this winter as a part of the state-qualifying boys and girls basketball teams.
Logan and Marley Hughes, Carter and Emma Stelter and Miles and Sydney Flanagan are each a part of state-bound Mack teams. The McDonell girls basketball team advanced to the WIAA state tournament for the first time ever last week before falling to eventual Division 5 state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the state semifinals.
The boys will get their chance this week when the second-seeded Macks (16-4) face Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (16-10) in a Division 5 state semifinal on Thursday at 12:35 p.m. at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.
Marley had an eventful game last week for the Macks with seven points in 27 minutes of action including a half-court bucket in the closing seconds of the first half — something her older brother Logan said she hasn’t been shy of reminding the senior about. So now in typical sibling rivalry fashion Logan said he wants to find a way to one-up his younger sister and is hoping securing at least one victory on Thursday could do that.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Logan said. “There’s some pretty talented players with both guys and girls (teams) obviously and for girls their first trip down to state is huge and for us it’s more of a reputation that we have to uphold. Getting down there five years in a row, almost six. It’s just a goal for every year.”
Logan is the only senior of the sibling bunch and is coming of a 25-point game in Saturday’s 63-51 sectional championship victory over Turtle Lake. Logan scored 21 of his points in the first half including six 3-pointers.
Emma Stelter had two points and a steal in eight minutes while Sydney Flanagan logged five minutes of action last week against the Royals.
The freshman Miles Flanagan scored seven points in McDonell’s 65-26 regular season finale victory over Thorp on Feb. 11 and both he and the sophomore Carter Stelter have also seen action late in McDonell’s playoff victories.
Chi-Hi familiarity
The Chi-Hi boys basketball team is no stranger to several teams in the state tournament field this year — and that’s not including the squad from across Terrill St. on the list.
The Cardinals have squared off with state qualifiers from three different divisions. Chi-Hi met River Falls twice in Big Rivers action during the regular season as the Wildcats won the league championship and advanced to state for the first time since 2005 and the ninth time overall. River Falls (21-2) is a No. 3 seed in the Division 1 field and faces No. 2 Wauwatosa East (21-3) on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Onalaska (18-0) is the top seed in Division 2 tournament and faces Appleton Xavier (23-4) on Saturday at 9:05 a.m. in La Crosse. One day earlier, Saint Croix Central (23-2) is a No. 3 seed in the Division 3 tourney and faces No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) at 2:10 p.m. on Friday in Oshkosh.
New faces
This year’s state tournament features plenty of teams that are there for the first time.
Wrightstown, Lake Country Lutheran, Saint Croix Central, The Prairie School, Onalaska Luther and Hustisford make up six of the final 20 teams that will vie for state championships and all six are at state for the first time.
Wrightstown, Lake Country Lutheran and Saint Croix Central are all in action in Division 3 on Friday in Oshkosh while The Prairie School and Onalaska Luther are in Division 4 action on the same day in La Crosse. Hustisford is the top seed in Division 5 and is in the first game of the day on Thursday against Wauzeka-Steuben.
Familiar face
Each year there has been a state boys basketball tournament since 2016, the McDonell Macks have been there.
The Macks are making their fifth trip to state since 2016 with last year’s tourney being canceled prior to the sectional finals where McDonell was set to square off against Luck. McDonell is the only program in the state to do sure during that stretch.
McDonell has one Division 5 state championship in 2016, a runner-up finish in 2018 and two semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2019.