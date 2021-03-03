Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Preview: McDonell navigates unprecedented circumstances in return to familiar place at state tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Macks enter state having won 12 of their last 13 games overall, and that win against the Dons was the first of the stretch. McDonell looks different than teams of the past, with more of an emphasis on guard play, and as the year has gone on the team has become more comfortable in its own skin.

“Going into the year we knew we’d have a different type of team," Schilling said. "We thought perimeter shooting would be one of our strengths, and we also knew that we wouldn’t be the biggest team so we had to pressure the ball on defense.”

This year more than ever, senior leadership would be important for teams that wanted to make a lengthy playoff push, and McDonell's senior group of Hughes, Max Hauser, Jake Siegenthaler, Gavin Dorn, Luke Newton, Nick Maziarka and Tanner Opsal have been up for the challenge, especially down the stretch in the team's return to state.

“It’s something we talked about at the beginning of the year," Schilling said of the seniors stepping up. "I just told them about how the last couple years I’ve been here in playoff games you can see the look in our seniors’ eyes. They just were not going to lose. I saw that last year and the year prior and the same this year. You could really count on those guys to step their game up another level or two.”

