Prep Boys Basketball Division 1 Playoffs: Chi-Hi turns attention from historic regular season to postseason push

The Cardinals had several big games on the horizon, starting with a 69-67 win at Eau Claire Memorial on January. Near the midpoint of the month a monster home contest with league title favorite Eau Claire North loomed as the Cardinals were ready, prevailing 59-52 over the Huskies to establish the program as a firm contender for the Big Rivers crown.

“In my four years here (Eau Claire) North has been a big contender and whoever they have, they’re always up there and bringing the energy so us coming out here having a lot of foul trouble and being able to pull it out (and) have trust in the teammates, I knew we had something," Chi-Hi senior Nick Bruder said of the win.

Chi-Hi went on the road next and lost at Onalaska 73-52 to Division 2's top-ranked team, a game where the Cardinals played well at times but also saw there was still work to be done. Proue told the team that Jan. 21 contest could be a key point in the season, but only if the Cardinals treated it as such.

“I think the guys really went in the right direction after that," Proue said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}