Prep Boys Basketball Division 1 Regional: Chi-Hi holds off D.C. Everest to preserve first regional championship since 1998

Halambeck finished with 21 points to lead the Evergreens in the battle of conference champions. D.C. Everest won the Wisconsin Valley Conference during the regular season and entered Saturday on a 5-game winning streak. Chi-Hi beat the Evergreens 78-51 on Feb. 11, but Proue and his team knew the caliber of team they were facing and were not about to look past an 18-win squad.

"Looking at the things they've done, they were 18-5 coming in (and) 10-2 (in conference) coming in," Proue said of D.C. Everest. "They won their league, they're very similar to us and they're senior loaded and we knew they'd come in here with a little chip on their shoulder from what happened last time and they gave us their best shot and we fully expected that and we matched that."

The Cardinals entered the postseason on the heels of a historic regular season. Chi-Hi won its first outright Big Rivers Conference title since 1980 and first league title of any kind since 1988. The team had a regional title drought stretching longer than the age of any of the players on the team, but like those other streaks that one is history as well.

"Another drought has ended here at Chi-Hi," Bruder said on his thoughts immediately after the buzzer. "Leaving here as a senior sometime this season, I know I'll be content with what I was able to do here with my teammates."