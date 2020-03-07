Prep Boys Basketball Division 1 Regional: Chi-Hi holds off D.C. Everest to preserve first regional championship since 1998

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team has been waiting 22 years for a regional championship.
But the final 1.6 seconds of that stretch might've been the toughest as the Cardinals had to hold their breath as a last-second shot from D.C. Everest went wide to preserve a 69-67 Division 1 regional championship victory on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi, the first regional title for the program since 1998.
The Cardinals (19-5) advance to the sectional semifinals to meet Neenah on Thursday.
The Evergreens trimmed a 14-point deficit to one after a 3-point play from Bryan Halambeck with 36.1 seconds to go at 68-67. The Cardinals turned the ball over on the next possession and the Evergreens ran down some time before looking for an entry pass close to the basket, a look that went off a D.C. Everest player's hands and rolled out of bounds. Chi-Hi inbounded the ball and ran some clock before Joe Reuter was fouled with 3.4 seconds left. The junior made the first of his double bonus free throws but missed the second and the Evergreens corralled the rebound and advanced the ball before calling a timeout.
D.C. Everest inbounded the ball at midcourt but could only muster a half-court heave from Halambeck that missed to help the Cardinals hold on for the victory.
"We found a way," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said.
Jacob Walczak led Chi-Hi with 23 points, including a 3-for-8 effort from 3-point range. The 6-foot-4 junior was also 6-for-7 on shots inside the arc, getting to the basket and finishing at the rim.
"He's a really good player," Proue said of Walczak. "He puts in a lot of time and when he's open we expect him to knock down shots and expect him to get to the basket and finish. He's a big, athletic guy that can finish above the rim and he played the way he plays."
Reuter had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt registering a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Bruder added 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Chi-Hi trailed by as many as four points in the first half but scored the final six points to take a 36-34 lead into the locker room. Mason Monarski had the last basket, tipping in an offensive rebound after a missed free throw from Rogers-Schmidt was followed by a unsuccessful offensive rebound putback from Reuter.
"It was huge," Walczak said of Monarski's buzzer beater. "It just sparked our whole team, got the crowd going and just got everyone going."
The Cardinals carried momentum into the second half, opening the final frame with 12 of the first 14 points to roar to a 48-36 lead. The Cardinals' final field goal came on a rim-rocking dunk from Rogers-Schmidt with 3:45 to go, putting the team up 65-54. The Evergreens cut into the lead while the rest of the scoring for Chi-Hi came from the free throw line where they had some rare struggles with a 14-for-26 effort.
Halambeck finished with 21 points to lead the Evergreens in the battle of conference champions. D.C. Everest won the Wisconsin Valley Conference during the regular season and entered Saturday on a 5-game winning streak. Chi-Hi beat the Evergreens 78-51 on Feb. 11, but Proue and his team knew the caliber of team they were facing and were not about to look past an 18-win squad.
"Looking at the things they've done, they were 18-5 coming in (and) 10-2 (in conference) coming in," Proue said of D.C. Everest. "They won their league, they're very similar to us and they're senior loaded and we knew they'd come in here with a little chip on their shoulder from what happened last time and they gave us their best shot and we fully expected that and we matched that."
The Cardinals entered the postseason on the heels of a historic regular season. Chi-Hi won its first outright Big Rivers Conference title since 1980 and first league title of any kind since 1988. The team had a regional title drought stretching longer than the age of any of the players on the team, but like those other streaks that one is history as well.
"Another drought has ended here at Chi-Hi," Bruder said on his thoughts immediately after the buzzer. "Leaving here as a senior sometime this season, I know I'll be content with what I was able to do here with my teammates."
Chi-Hi now turns its attention to the Rockets after Neenah beat Marshfield 63-49 on Saturday. The sectional semifinal is currently scheduled to be played at Appleton East. Neenah (22-2) is the second seed in the sectional and was ranked sixth in the final Associated Press Division 1 state poll of the regular season.
"The best part about all this is we get to keep playing," Proue said. "We're guaranteed another six days together and I can't be happier to spend that time with these guys."