Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regional: McDonell locks up Clear Lake to win sixth straight regional title

"I was just trying to contribute and do my part," Kressin said."The first half we were kind of slowing down so just I was trying to create some sparks as far as everyone else goes but as coach tells us you have to take every possession like it’s your last and that’s what I was trying to do in the first half but in the second half I was able to settle in rely on other guys to get shots."

Dan Anderson came in late in the half and he knocked down a triple while being fouled to give McDonell a 17-15 lead. He would miss the attempt from the line. Kressin's jumper a step behind the free throw line three second before the buzzer staked the Macks to a 19-18 lead at the break.

Hughes led the Macks with 14 points, hitting a key 3-pointer to break a 28-28 tie at the 10:43 mark of the second half. Kressin had 11 points and both Jake Siegenthaler and Bohaty had five. Despite leading the team in scoring on the season Bohaty was held without a shot attempt in the first half. He remained poised and made some keys plays down the stretch as his aggressiveness got him to the foul line.