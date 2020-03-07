Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regional: McDonell locks up Clear Lake to win sixth straight regional title

Locked in a back-and-forth contest, the McDonell boys basketball made sure to protect the glass.
Steady defense rebounding, some timely forced turnovers and key baskets on offense allowed the Macks to build a cushion that they carried to a 44-37 victory over Clear Lake in a Division 5 regional championship game on Saturday at McDonell for the program's sixth straight regional title.
"We were able to hold them to some tough shots and then it was one shot pretty much every time," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "No. 35 (Tyson Blanchard) for them is a very good player for them, an all-around player, we tried to keep the ball out of his hands as much as we could and I think that helped us also."
The second-seeded Macks (18-7) advance to play top-seeded Thorp after the Cardinals took down Eau Claire Immanuel.
Up by two with more than eight minutes to play McDonell's defense held the third-seeded Warriors (20-5) to just two points until the final minute of the game as the Macks built their lead up to 13.
"We really worked on getting in the lane making sure we kept them out of it and I think we really did a nice job, everyone really contributed," senior forward Eion Kressin said.
Tanner Opsal pulled down an offensive board after a missed jumper by Kressin. Opsal went straight up and scored while being fouled as he followed it up with a made free throw to go up by seven with five minutes to play.
McDonell held steady to its lead, taking care of the ball as Clear Lake brought the pressure. The Macks broke the press and JD Bohaty was the beneficiary with a layup off an assist for Logan Hughes. Hughes then got a steal on the other end and got an easy two points to lead 44-35 with a minute left.
The Warriors made their only field goal in the final 11 minutes as Blanchard hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. Clear Lake made 6-of-9 shots at the foul line during that stretch. Blanchard had a team-high 13 points for the Warriors.
"(We) just played good defense, we challenged all their shots and we got the rebounds, and that was kind of the key to the game in the second half," Schilling said.
McDonell fell behind early as Clear Lake went up 9-2 as the Macks struggled to find their rhythm early. Trent Witkowski scored inside and then Hughes knocked in a triple from the right baseline to cut into the deficit.
"The first couple of minutes there we got down, we were kind of feeling things out but as everyone started to glue together I think that’s when we started to pick it up and go ahead," Kressin said.
The Macks also found their footing defensively, holding the Warriors to five points in the final eight minutes of the half. During that time Kressin went to work looking for his shot. The forward had nine of McDonell's final 12 points for the half as he got comfortable with the midrange shot before using the dribble to get into the lane on a number of occasions.
"I was just trying to contribute and do my part," Kressin said."The first half we were kind of slowing down so just I was trying to create some sparks as far as everyone else goes but as coach tells us you have to take every possession like it’s your last and that’s what I was trying to do in the first half but in the second half I was able to settle in rely on other guys to get shots."
Dan Anderson came in late in the half and he knocked down a triple while being fouled to give McDonell a 17-15 lead. He would miss the attempt from the line. Kressin's jumper a step behind the free throw line three second before the buzzer staked the Macks to a 19-18 lead at the break.
Hughes led the Macks with 14 points, hitting a key 3-pointer to break a 28-28 tie at the 10:43 mark of the second half. Kressin had 11 points and both Jake Siegenthaler and Bohaty had five. Despite leading the team in scoring on the season Bohaty was held without a shot attempt in the first half. He remained poised and made some keys plays down the stretch as his aggressiveness got him to the foul line.
"He knows if he’s not scoring there’s other ways he can help," Schilling said of Bohaty. "He played some excellent defense, took care of ball really well, hit some big free throws, so he’s been really patient this year. He knows he’s kind of being keyed in on and I think he has seen the team succeed when he plays like that."
McDonell turns its attention to Thorp which the Macks split a pair of contest with during the regular season. McDonell won the first matchup at Thorp 40-33 on Dec. 12 before the Cardinals returned the favor on Jan. 30 edging the Macks 44-43.
"Against Thorp we played two really competitive games," Schilling said. "They’re very well coached. They have two really standout players and then have some really good role players around them. I’d expect it to be another really close game."