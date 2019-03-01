BLOOMER — On the first day of the month, the madness of March is alive.
Caleb Ruf stole an inbound pass and connected on a 3-pointer as time expired to give Bloomer a 50-47 win over Hayward in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at Bloomer.
The Blackhawks move on to face Northwestern on the road on Saturday for a regional title.
“(Hayward) set a cross screen, they tried to lead him a little bit and it came right to me. I just shot it and it felt good off the finger tips,” Ruf said of the game-winning shot.
Bloomer trailed by three after Hayward’s Riley Dobbs was fouled in the bonus and made both of his free throw with 27 seconds to go in the game. Bloomer was looking for a quality attempt from deep to tie the game but struggled getting a clean look against a Hayward zone defense with fewer than 10 seconds to play.
John Bleskacek found some space in the right corner and with 2.5 seconds left he drilled the game-tying 3-pointer.
“I wasn’t shooting the ball well all game, but those are the moments you live for,” Bleskacek said of his shot. “I saw it coming and I saw the low guy had the defender sealed so I let it fly. It looked good.”
Bloomer (18-4) lead 44-43 in the final two minutes as the Blackhawks looked to use the clock and get a quality look. Hayward’s Dobbs contested a pass out front to Bradley Sarauer to get a steal. Dobbs had a breakaway and he threw down a big dunk to give Hayward a one-point advantage with 1:21 and send the Hurricane fans into a frenzy.
The Blackhawks had an offensive foul called against them on the ensuing possession and were forced to foul the Hurricanes to send them to the line where Dobbs made both.
“We played like a veteran, mature team,” Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. “We did not overreact. We did not lose our composure and kids stepped up and made plays.”
Bleskacek had missed a open corner three from the left side of the court with a little more than two minutes to play that could have pushed the Bloomer lead to four. Bleskacek said his coach and team continued to have confidence in him and that is why he was able to make the game-tying shot.
“Coach (Van Grunsven was) just telling me to keep shooting and keep taking my shots when they’re there and have confidence in my shot,” Bleskacek said.
Bloomer led 20-10 with seven minutes to go in the half. Hayward closed the half on a 13-5 run including a banked in 3-pointer in transition as time expired from well beyond the arc.
Bleskacek lead Bloomer with 13 points. Sarauer scored 12, Zach Ruf added nine and Caleb Ruf had eight.
Tommy Tiffany scored 12 points to lead Hayward, while Mikia Cox and Craig Burger each had 11.
Bloomer moves on to face the second-seeded Tigers who have beaten the Blackhawks in both matchups this season.
“Right now we are just going to enjoy the magic of March,” Van Grunsven said. “I think this game shows you how exciting a time that we’re entering here in the high school basketball playoffs and the highs and the low and the peaks and the valleys. More so than anything I know our team is going to weather any storm and we’re going to put our best foot forward tomorrow night.”