The McDonell boys basketball team relied on its stifling 1-3-1 defense on Friday evening to defeat Gilman 55-30 in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup at McDonell.
The second-seeded Macks (15-9) limited the seventh-seeded Pirates to one basket in the first nine minutes and 35 seconds and just 10 points in the first half as they advanced to Saturday evening’s regional finals to host third-seeded Prentice.
Eion Kressin led McDonell with 16 points and was one of three Macks in double figures, joined by Charlie Bleskachek with 14 points and Cory Hoglund with 12.
“Before the game we talked about how we’re going to have lulls on offense and we have to be consistent with our defense,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “We had a little dry spell in the first half but our defense was consistent and it really helped us make our offense come a little bit easier.”
Offense was hard to come by for both teams early on as they combined for 14 points in the first eight minutes of the game. The Macks scored 14 of the first 16 points to take a 14-2 lead after Kressin’s third basket of the game at the 9:39 mark. The Pirates (13-10) cut into the lead quickly with a four-point play from Blake Wisocky as the junior drilled a 3-pointer as he was fouled and hit the follow-up free throw to cut the deficit to 14-8.
Aaron Nagel’s bucket at the 5:54 mark a few minutes later brought the Pirates within seven at 17-10, but those would be the final points of the first half as McDonell closed on a 10-0 run. JD Bohaty opened the run with a 3-pointer and added a bucket for the second basket and Efe Selvitopu concluded the run with 30 seconds left on his basket to put McDonell ahead 27-10 at halftime.
“We talked a lot about closing out hard on their shooters and we did a good job with that,” Schilling said. “More importantly I think we held them to one shot (per possession) for the majority of the game.”
McDonell held the Pirates from making a run in the second half, then pulled away to the victory.
“They’re really long and that definitely helped,” Gilman coach Wade Hendricks said of the McDonell defense. “We’d get it down in the corner and they were really quick at closing out on that. We didn’t get a lot of great looks from three.”
Torgor Crick had seven points for the Pirates with Wisocky and Nagel each adding six.
“Fifty five (points allowed) wasn’t a bad number defensively, wasn’t a bad number on them,” Hendricks said. “It’s just that we couldn’t get anything going offensively and definitely at the end of the first half.”
Gilman graduates four seniors — Nagel, Dallas Skabroud, Trevor Schmitt and Crick — with Nagel, Skabroud and Crick each averaging double figures in scoring for the team this season.
The Macks now quickly turn their attention to the Buccaneers, who defeated Turtle Lake 60-55 in their regional semifinal matchup.