Prep Boys Basketball Division 3 Regionals: Early 26-point surge sparks Bloomer past Spooner

BLOOMER — It started innocently enough with a basket from Charlie Herrick.
Dalton Cook and Austin Thur soon joined in on the action. Then Connor Crane added a pair of 3-pointers and Thur contributed with an old fashioned 3-point play and before you knew it the Bloomer boys basketball team had put up 26 consecutive points on the way to a 62-27 victory over Spooner on Tuesday in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal matchup.
The Blackhawks (13-10) advance to play at Saint Croix Falls on Friday in the regional semifinals.
"I thought we moved really well tonight," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said of the win. "We've got some kids that move well and when we're able to get out in the full court and play to some of those strengths it certainly bodes well for us."
Four different players teamed up on the 26-point outburst for Bloomer, quickly turning a 1-0 Spooner lead into a 26-1 Blackhawk advantage not even 11 minutes into the contest. Bloomer limited the Rails to just one field goal in the first half, a runner in the lane by Connor Childs with six minutes and 25 seconds left before halftime. Otherwise the Blackhawks defense was nearly perfect in limiting their foe to one field goal and a pair of free throws while scoring 33 points in the first half including five 3-pointers.
The sophomore Crane finished with a game-high 19 points while Thur added 14 points and Herrick finished with 12 points.
Thur and Carter Rubenzer teamed up for the first 10 points of the second half for the Blackhawks as they continued the onslaught on the way to their third victory of the season over the Heart O'North Conference foe.
"I thought we played really unselfishly," Van Grunsven said. "Everybody on the floor looked for their teammates and that makes it a whole lot easier when you're playing downhill and you're got your eyes up looking for teammates. We were able to make baskets."
Devin Pfaff finished with seven points for the Rails (4-19).
"I think we're looking at the bigger picture and I think everyone wants to keep going," the senior Thur said. "So everyone plays their heart out."
Bloomer has now won six of its last eight games overall with the two losses coming in tight contests, including a 43-41 overtime defeat at McDonell last week.
"It's a fun time of the year. It's a stressful time of the year," Van Grunsven said. "Kids don't know when their basketball season is over with so they're playing with a sense of urgency, which is terrific."
The road gets tougher for the sixth-seeded Blackhawks on Friday as they play at the third-seeded Saints (17-5), who earned a first round bye. Saint Croix Falls finished third in the West Lakeland Conference in the regular season behind Unity and Luck and has won 10 of its last 11 games overall.
"I feel like we've got to watch film," Herrick said of the preparation for the Saints. "(Coach) VG's going to watch a lot of film. He always does and he's going to put us in a position to make plays so we've just got to go out and execute what he has us practice these next couple days."