Prep Boys Basketball Division 3 Regionals: Early 26-point surge sparks Bloomer past Spooner

Thur and Carter Rubenzer teamed up for the first 10 points of the second half for the Blackhawks as they continued the onslaught on the way to their third victory of the season over the Heart O'North Conference foe.

"I thought we played really unselfishly," Van Grunsven said. "Everybody on the floor looked for their teammates and that makes it a whole lot easier when you're playing downhill and you're got your eyes up looking for teammates. We were able to make baskets."

Devin Pfaff finished with seven points for the Rails (4-19).

"I think we're looking at the bigger picture and I think everyone wants to keep going," the senior Thur said. "So everyone plays their heart out."

Bloomer has now won six of its last eight games overall with the two losses coming in tight contests, including a 43-41 overtime defeat at McDonell last week.

"It's a fun time of the year. It's a stressful time of the year," Van Grunsven said. "Kids don't know when their basketball season is over with so they're playing with a sense of urgency, which is terrific."