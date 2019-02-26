With a goal to make a return trip to state, the McDonell boys basketball team took the first step.
The Macks knocked down 11 3-pointers in a 78-47 Division 5 regional quarterfinal win over Prairie Farm on Tuesday at McDonell.
"Getting the first game out of the way is nice because now we know we have this playoff atmosphere under our belts and we can have more confidence going forward," senior forward Charlie Bleskachek said.
The Macks moved on to Friday's regional semifinal game on Friday when they host Gilman after the Pirates defeated Lake Holcombe 66-58 on Tuesday.
McDonell (14-9) had four in double figures with Cory Hoglund scoring a team-high 18 points. Charlie Bleskachek added 14, JD Bohaty scored 13 and Eion Kressin finished with 12. Jaebin Bourget totaled eight points.
"If you got one guy scoring a whole lot then it’s a little easier for them to concentrate on one guy," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the balanced scoring. "If we can get the ball inside which I think we did better in the second half against their zone that definitely helps us."
Jerek Nelson scored 20 points in the second half on his way to 25 points for Prairie Farm (3-16).
The Macks started slowly offensively trailing 8-7 as the Panthers drilled a couple of 3-pointer in the first four minutes of the game.
"We looked like a team that hasn’t practiced in a few days," Schilling said. "I don’t think our mental focus was quite there. We need to have that in the playoffs. Honesty I was kind of disappointed we weren’t locked in right away."
Hoglund looked to spark the Macks, scoring all of McDonell's points during a 10-0 run. The Macks also had three makes from behind the arc from Bohaty down the stretch of the first half. McDonell headed to the break up 37-14 holding Prairie Farm to six points over the final 14 minutes of the half.
Although the team caught fire from deep in the first half with eight 3-pointers Schilling thought the team needed to take better care of the ball as it has a few too many errant passes trying to navigate the Panthers' zone defense.
"We got the ball to the middle of the floor and then we looked to kick it out pretty good," Schilling said. "The one bright spot is we passed the ball pretty well when we weren’t turning it over and we got to make sure we’re not turning the ball over so we get good shots."
McDonell quickly left no doubt starting the second half. After two buckets from Prairie Farm, the Macks tallied 13 consecutive points to lead 50-18 with 12:46 remaining.
Bleskachek drained three 3-pointers in fewer than two minutes of action around the 10-minute mark to give the Macks 11 makes from beyond the arc for the game. Originally deferring to teammates through much of the game, Bleskachek got aggressive looking for his outside shot knowing the team will need it if they want to move forward in the postseason.
"Whenever I see an open look I’m going to shoot it because I know that’s my role," Bleskachek said. "I can hit the three when it’s open, I can hit the three whenever I need to. When the opportunity presents itself I’ll be shooting. If that’s going to help the team going forward then that’s what I’ll be doing."
Hoglund made four triples with Bohaty and Bleskachek each making three.
McDonell overcame its first obstacle if it wants to reach its playoff goals this season. Although the team did some good things on defense and with long-range shooting, Schilling said the team needs to play a more complete game moving forward.
"I think we have to play a lot better if we’re going to try to get down to Madison," Schilling said. "We can’t take anybody for granted and we got to be locked in mentally for all these games that we got coming up... We will have to play a lot better than this if we’re going to go far."