Prep Boys Basketball Division 1 Sectional: Chi-Hi faces another tough task against Neenah in semifinal

+2 Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi pulls away from Menomonie to first outright Big Rivers Conference championship since 1980 The Chi-Hi boys basketball team outscored Menomonie in the second half by a 43-17 margin to pull away to a 70-39 win, securing the program's first outright Big Rivers Conference championship since 1980.

Chi-Hi’s last venture into sectionals ended with a 67-54 loss to D.C. Everest. The team has been notching off milestones throughout the year, starting by earning a share of the Big Rivers Conference championship for the first time since 1988 before winning the program’s first outright league crown since 1980. The Cardinals have significant roadblocks in their way for the next goal — the program’s first state tournament appearance since 1941.

“(It’s) another thing we have to work towards, another thing we have to do if we want to end another drought here at Chi-Hi,” senior Nick Bruder said.

That won’t come easy for the Cardinals when they square off with the Fox Valley Association runner-up Rockets. The winner of Thursday’s game moves on to play the winner of the other sectional semifinal between top-seeded Kimberly and fourth seed Eau Claire North on Saturday for a trip to state.

Chi-Hi is on unfamiliar ground this week. But that’s not unusual this season and the Cardinals have shown a knack for coming up big when it matters most.