Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectional: McDonell, Thorp expect another tight contest in semifinal rubber match

There are no secrets left between the McDonell and Thorp boys basketball teams.
The Macks and Cardinals will square off for the third time this season on Thursday evening in a Division 5 sectional semifinal matchup in Osseo. The winner moves one game away from the state tournament and if their two regular season matchups are any indication, Thursday’s rubber match will be a tight contest.
“Obviously we played each other twice during the regular season. We know it’s hopefully going to be a competitive game and we know how well coached they are and how talented they are,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the matchup. “We know them well enough to know we’re going to have to play our best game to be in the game at all.”
Second-seeded McDonell won a regional title for the sixth straight year last Saturday with a 44-37 win over Clear Lake. The top seed Thorp is back at sectionals for the first time since winning a Division 5 state championship in 2014 after beating Eau Claire Immanuel 56-49 for a regional championship.
The first two contests between the teams went down to the final minute. McDonell led by one late before pulling away for a 40-33 win on Dec. 12 in Thorp. The Cardinals returned the favor on Jan. 30 when Jon Slagoski’s late bucket off an offensive rebound helped Thorp nip McDonell 44-43.
“We don’t have that worry about not knowing each other,” Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said of the matchup. “It’s about probably execution on both sides, defensively and offensively. We’re probably both looking at trying to be a little better at what we do than each other.”
Jon Slagoski's offensive rebound putback with nine seconds left was the difference on Thursday as the Thorp boys basketball team edged McDonell 44-43 at McDonell.
Beyond those two tight games in the regular season, the Cardinals and Macks carry several similarities. Both teams were ranked throughout the year in the Associated Press Division 5 state poll before Thorp ended the regular season tied for eighth and McDonell fell out. McDonell and Thorp both boast dynamic duos when it comes to scoring, players that made up four of the Western Cloverbelt’s six first team all-conference selections with seniors JD Bohaty and Eion Kressin for the Macks and seniors Isaac Soumis and Ethan Reis for the Cardinals. All four players average in double digits in scoring, but it has been contributions from other players that have helped both teams survive the first week of the playoffs.
Junior guard Logan Hughes is averaging 13 points per game in the postseason while Aidan Reis had a team-high 14 points in Saturday’s win over the Lancers, one day after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in a 46-43 win over Prentice in the regional semifinals.
“You kind of know who is going to score and I guess it’ll be interesting to see who steps up in a big game type of moment,” Schilling said. “They’ve got guys stepping up. I think their team has evolved to be a better all-around team and I think we can say the same thing.”
Both teams have also been forged in the fire of the always-strong Western Cloverbelt Conference. Thorp took second and McDonell tied for third in the league standings behind still alive Altoona in Division 3.
“Both of us got better all year long because of the competition we’ve played in this conference,” Sonnentag said. “It’s fantastic.”
The programs have also shown the mettle and talent to go the distance in the playoffs, raising Division 5 state championship gold balls at the Kohl Center in recent history as Thorp won the crown in 2014 and McDonell accomplished the feat two years later in 2016.
McDonell was up and down to close the regular season, losing five of its last eight games beginning with that loss to the Cardinals. But a veteran team with plenty of postseason experience has gotten back to basics in the playoffs and seen the results with wins over Clayton, Bruce and Clear Lake.
“We got back to playing some good defense and rebounding. We didn’t shoot the ball really well for a stretch there and we just lost some tough games,” Schilling said of the close to the regular season. “We try to learn from those tight games we didn’t win and we knew coming into the playoffs it’s a whole new season and so I think sometimes when you get a whole fresh start you kind of feel the pressure going away from losing some games.”
Thorp has won 16 of its last 17 games with a 51-34 loss to Altoona on Jan. 24 being the team’s lone blemish in that stretch.
Both teams came into the season with expectations. The Macks were coming off the program’s fourth straight trip to the state tournament while the Cardinals brought back a strong nucleus and were ranked in the preseason top ten for the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Division 5 state poll.
Both teams have taken their lumps. The Macks closed the season with several tough losses while the Cardinals lost their first three games of the season.
But on Thursday night they’ll have the chance to meet the winner of the other semifinal game between Luck and Northwood on Saturday in Superior with a state tournament berth on the line.
“I’m just really proud of them, really proud of the season that they’ve put together,” Sonnentag said of his team. “Win or lose Thursday night a (Western) Cloverbelt team’s going to be in the sectional final. If you would’ve asked Adam (Schilling) and me this question two months ago, if we could play this game obviously we both want to win but if you asked us two months ago you’re playing us with a chance to go to the sectional final we would’ve both taken it.
“I think that’s a great thing and it’ll be a really good game.”