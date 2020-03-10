Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectional: McDonell, Thorp expect another tight contest in semifinal rubber match

“We don’t have that worry about not knowing each other,” Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said of the matchup. “It’s about probably execution on both sides, defensively and offensively. We’re probably both looking at trying to be a little better at what we do than each other.”

Prep Boys Basketball: Slagoski's late putback helps Thorp hold off McDonell Jon Slagoski's offensive rebound putback with nine seconds left was the difference on Thursday as the Thorp boys basketball team edged McDonell 44-43 at McDonell.

Beyond those two tight games in the regular season, the Cardinals and Macks carry several similarities. Both teams were ranked throughout the year in the Associated Press Division 5 state poll before Thorp ended the regular season tied for eighth and McDonell fell out. McDonell and Thorp both boast dynamic duos when it comes to scoring, players that made up four of the Western Cloverbelt’s six first team all-conference selections with seniors JD Bohaty and Eion Kressin for the Macks and seniors Isaac Soumis and Ethan Reis for the Cardinals. All four players average in double digits in scoring, but it has been contributions from other players that have helped both teams survive the first week of the playoffs.

Junior guard Logan Hughes is averaging 13 points per game in the postseason while Aidan Reis had a team-high 14 points in Saturday’s win over the Lancers, one day after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in a 46-43 win over Prentice in the regional semifinals.