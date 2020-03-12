Prep Boys Basketball Division 1 Sectionals: Last-second basket lifts Neenah past Chi-Hi in semis

MARSHFIELD — The final bounce went the way of the Neenah boys basketball team.
Jacob Dietz’s shot with less than a second to go was the winner for the Rockets in a 49-47 tight triumph over Chi-Hi on Thursday in a Division 1 sectional semifinal matchup.
Dietz’s bucket came after Max Klesmit’s drive to the basket was blocked by Joe Reuter but ended up in the hands of the junior guard who banked it off the glass to put his team up by two.
“No. 22 (Dietz) did that for us numerous times this year,” Neenah coach Lee Rabas said. “We played at Hortonville on Jan. 10 and he had 28 and he made big shots and big plays like he did here tonight and he’s a really good player.”
Chi-Hi’s final attempt was a full-court heave out of reach of Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and bounced away to tick the final three tenths of a second off the clock to help the Rockets win.
“It was just as we expected,” Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of the game. “A nice, tight battle. Both teams making plays and the ball bounced their way at the end and that was the difference.”
The Cardinals forced a Neenah travel while trailing 47-45 with under a minute to go. Joe Reuter tied the game at 47 with his drive to the basket and finish with 22 seconds left. Neenah held for the final shot and left the ball in the hands of their standout Klesmit, a Division I collegiate commit to Wofford. Kesmit weaved and drove but was denied.
Overall the Cardinals played strong defense on the senior, limiting Klesmit to just six points while he also battled foul trouble in the second half.
“That’s a credit to not just Joe (Reuter) and Peyton (Rogers-Schmidt) who were primarily on him but Nick (Bruder) switched on him a couple times and gave him some tough looks. We had some good help gaps with other guys to really slow him down.”
The same was the final one of the year for both teams, as the WIAA announced late Thursday evening it was canceling all remaining winter state tournament series events in response to the evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Both teams started slow with the Cardinals scoring just seven points in the first 13 minutes-plus of the opening half as Neenah raced out to an 18-7 advantage. But the Cardinals ate into the gap with 13 of the final 17 points including three 3-pointers from Jacob Walczak as Chi-Hi closed to a 22-20 deficit at the break.
Rogers-Schmidt started the second half with a 3-point play 33 seconds in to give Chi-Hi its first lead of the night at 23-22. The teams played back and forth before the Cardinals pushed to their largest lead of the game at 36-32 with 7:44 to go on a corner three from Rogers-Schmidt.
Big performances from Dietz and Carter Thomas helped while Klesmit was held under his season average of 26 points per game. Thomas tied the game at 38 on a three with 6:35 left and later gave the team a 3-point lead on two occasions.
“Really we knew what they were,” Rabas said of Chi-Hi. “(We knew) they were going to be physical, athletic. They’re strong. We knew they were going to try to play through No. 1 (Rogers-Schmidt) and No. 2 (Reuter) which they do well and any time we ended up having a small on No. 11 (Bruder) or No. 2 (Reuter) they’d post them up and we got burned that way.”
Rogers-Schmidt led the Cardinals with 18 points while Walczak had all nine of his points in the first half. Reuter and Nick Bruder had eight points apiece.
Chi-Hi held the Rockets to a season low in scoring, but it was just enough for the Rockets to gain the win.
“Defensively it really kept us in there,” Proue said. “I don’t know if there’s a team that can play this team better defensively than what we did tonight. I’m really proud of the effort that we put forth on that end and then offensively we just kept shooting. We were getting good shots in the first half and we liked the stuff that was happening. They just weren’t falling and then they started to fall a little bit and we were able to make a little bit of a run.”
Chevalier Emery Jr. scored 12 and Thomas added 10 for the Rockets, who advanced to the Division 1 state tournament a season ago.
Thursday’s game was played with a limited crowd due to measures taken from the WIAA’s response to the COVID-19 situation.
Chi-Hi graduates three seniors in Rogers-Schmidt, Bruder and Mitch Howard, a trio of players heavy influential in the team’s historic 2019-20 season. The Cardinals won at least a share of the program’s first Big Rivers Conference title since 1988 before earning the first outright league title since 1980. Chi-Hi advanced to sectionals for the first time since 1998 with a 69-67 win over D.C. Everest in last Saturday’s regional finals.
“All three of them are irreplaceable in their own way and I’m going to miss them,” Proue said of the seniors. “I’m going to miss being around this group of guys but those three seniors have really been the glue, they’ve kept us together and they’re going to be very successful people moving forward.”