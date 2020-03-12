Prep Boys Basketball Division 1 Sectionals: Last-second basket lifts Neenah past Chi-Hi in semis

“Really we knew what they were,” Rabas said of Chi-Hi. “(We knew) they were going to be physical, athletic. They’re strong. We knew they were going to try to play through No. 1 (Rogers-Schmidt) and No. 2 (Reuter) which they do well and any time we ended up having a small on No. 11 (Bruder) or No. 2 (Reuter) they’d post them up and we got burned that way.”

Rogers-Schmidt led the Cardinals with 18 points while Walczak had all nine of his points in the first half. Reuter and Nick Bruder had eight points apiece.

Chi-Hi held the Rockets to a season low in scoring, but it was just enough for the Rockets to gain the win.

“Defensively it really kept us in there,” Proue said. “I don’t know if there’s a team that can play this team better defensively than what we did tonight. I’m really proud of the effort that we put forth on that end and then offensively we just kept shooting. We were getting good shots in the first half and we liked the stuff that was happening. They just weren’t falling and then they started to fall a little bit and we were able to make a little bit of a run.”

Chevalier Emery Jr. scored 12 and Thomas added 10 for the Rockets, who advanced to the Division 1 state tournament a season ago.