Luck (16-9) topped Birchwood 83-63 to advance to Saturday’s finals and it will be the second time in three seasons the Macks and Cardinals have squared off with a trip to state on the line. McDonell defeated Luck 83-48 two years ago, but both teams have had significant roster turnover since then.
Junior forward Levi Jensen leads Luck in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per game, according to WisSports.net. The 5-foot-10 Jensen scored 48 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in an 83-65 win over Siren on Jan. 8 and was a first team All-West Lakeland Conference selection along with junior guard Gage Johansen (15.3 points per game).
Sophomore guard Carsen Eley was a second team all-conference selection and averages 11 points per game.
“They have a lot of physical guards,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “All their guys look like football players. Just real strong, real aggressive type kids.”
Luck finished third behind Webster and Unity in the West Lakeland standings during the regular season and have won three of its four playoff games by at least 20 points.
McDonell’s defense has been strong in the postseason, holding all four opponents to 47 points or fewer. It will be tested again against a Cardinal team that tied its season high for points in the sectional semis.
“They like to push the tempo,” Schilling said. “They have some guys that can really score the ball. Three guys (scoring) in double figures. It’s going to be a good test for our defense.”
The Macks started slowly in Thursday’s win over the Bluejays with just 10 points in the first 14-plus minutes of play before erupting late in the half for a 14-0 run. Scoring slumps have hindered the Macks at times this year, including in the second half of last Saturday’s 47-44 regional final win over Prentice. But the veteran Macks have been able to overcome them.
“We’ve got to focus from the start and not let ourselves get down and have to come out of a hole,” senior guard Cory Hoglund said. “But if we do, we know we can overcome it and come back and win.”
McDonell lost to Washburn in the sectional finals in 2015. The Macks won the Division 5 state title in 2016, lost in the state semifinals in 2017 and finished runner-up to Bangor at last year’s state tournament.
Each of those years the postseason map was the same — sectional semifinal games at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with the sectional final hosted by Spooner. This year the Macks were able to stay closer to home with Thursday’s win at Eau Claire Memorial and Saturday’s game hosted across Terrill Street at Chi-Hi. Fans of both the Macks and Bluejays packed Memorial on Thursday and junior forward Eion Kressin said the team used the energy from the raucous to its advantage.
“We really do feed off it a lot,” Kressin said. “Our guys really take that momentum from the crowd and we’re going to take it and use it to our advantage. You could see that when we went on that 14-0 run (against Athens). We fed off that energy.”
McDonell fans will be able to stay even closer to home to see their team play on Saturday.
“We’re very fortunate,” Schilling said. “One thing we said was going into the seeding meeting was trying to get the one or two seed, knowing we’d have three home games and then the sectional games we knew were going to be pretty close too. When we got that two seed we knew we weren’t going to have to go far on any road trips in the playoffs and that has been a big advantage, especially with the weather (forecast on Saturday) and the game getting moved up to 11 a.m.”
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19
Athens vs McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Memorial 3-7-19