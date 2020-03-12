Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell employs sound defensive strategy to push past Thorp

OSSEO — Seeing a team for a third time in a season, it was time pull out a new trick.
The McDonell boys basketball team employed a triangle and two defense to slow down Thorp's two best offensive weapons as the Macks fought their way to a 47-35 Division 5 sectional semifinal victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night.
"The key to the game was getting off to a good start, not having to play from behind. When we did that we were able to dictate what we wanted to defensively a little bit more," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "It was effective. I think it slowed them down a little bit and it can kind of made it hard on their two main scorers."
McDonell had advanced to play Luck in the sectional final on Saturday but the WIAA announced on Thursday night all winter sports tournaments had been cancelled due to concerns of COVID-19.
Thorp was able to overcome the same defense in a win over Eau Claire Immanuel in its regional final win but the Macks made things more difficult as they took the final of three matchups on the year after the pair of teams split their regular season meetings.
"Their scheme was really good," Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said of McDonell. "It threw our kids off early and they really never got back on track, so all the credit goes to them as they had the same type of day that we did."
The game was played in front a small crowd due to WIAA's response to COVID-19 concerns.
Eion Kressin scored nine of his game-high 21 points during a spurt to open the second half pushing McDonell's seven-point halftime lead to 15 over the first nine minutes out of the break.
"Obviously half the fun of competing in these games is the crowds but I think some of the pressure was kind of taken off of us," Kressin said of the small crowd. "We don’t have as many people here to watch us so I think we were just able to zero in and really compete and allow ourselves to do what we need to do."
Kressin converted after being fouled and followed it up with a made shot at the line to go up by 10 on McDonell's first possession of the second half. Logan Hughes drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing four minutes in.
Thorp had a five minute drought as the Macks got buckets from Jake Siegenthaler in transition after an offensive rebound and Kressin made a left-handed jump hook for a 13-point advantage with 10:30 remaining.
"That’s something Adam has been saying over and over again, treat every possession like it’s your last," Kressin said, "so if we do lose a game for some reason I don’t want to be going out of a game being like ‘I should have shot more or I wish I would have scored more.'"
Isaac Soumis and Ethan Reis scored a combined 17 points for the Cardinals with six of those coming from Reis on back-to-back possessions. After McDonell opened up a 12-point lead a few minutes into the second half, the Cardinals set up a play for the senior. Reis came off a few screens and squared up beyond the arc in the left corner. He hit the shot and then on the next possession rose up and fired again to sink another shot. That would be the final points in Reis' time as a Cardinal.
"We expected it," Sonnentag said of McDonell's triangle and two defense. "We’re not shocked. We looked confused, which we shouldn’t have looked so confused. We looked like we’d never seen it. We planned it, we expected to see it, we just didn’t execute."
Soumis' first points of the game made it a 18-15 with two minutes to play in the first half but JD Bohaty knocked in a couple of triple to build the lead back up as his 3-pointer with 35 seconds gave the Macks a 24-15 advantage before Aidan Reis score late for Thorp to trail by seven at the break.
In addition to Kressin's 21, the Macks got 11 from Bohaty and nine from Hughes. Ethan and Aidan Reis each had 10 for Cardinals with Soumis adding seven and Jack Syryczuk six. Thorp will graduate seniors in Ethan Reis, Soumis and Jonathan Slagoski.
After the game the Macks and Cardinals gathered in the center of the court for a moment of silence and prayer something the coaches had talked about prior to the game. While the contest provide a bit of distraction, Sonnentag said the day had been a mess for his team and Schilling said it was good to put everything into perspective.
"The country is really scared, whether it’s a panic or it’s a reason to be scared..." Sonnentag said. "I told Adam that I’m not sure that we were important enough to play (the game). It’s just sports. There’s other things that are way more important now and I just thought it was something good for the kids to understand. This is bigger, it’s bigger than them."