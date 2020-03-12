Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell employs sound defensive strategy to push past Thorp

Isaac Soumis and Ethan Reis scored a combined 17 points for the Cardinals with six of those coming from Reis on back-to-back possessions. After McDonell opened up a 12-point lead a few minutes into the second half, the Cardinals set up a play for the senior. Reis came off a few screens and squared up beyond the arc in the left corner. He hit the shot and then on the next possession rose up and fired again to sink another shot. That would be the final points in Reis' time as a Cardinal.

"We expected it," Sonnentag said of McDonell's triangle and two defense. "We’re not shocked. We looked confused, which we shouldn’t have looked so confused. We looked like we’d never seen it. We planned it, we expected to see it, we just didn’t execute."

Soumis' first points of the game made it a 18-15 with two minutes to play in the first half but JD Bohaty knocked in a couple of triple to build the lead back up as his 3-pointer with 35 seconds gave the Macks a 24-15 advantage before Aidan Reis score late for Thorp to trail by seven at the break.

In addition to Kressin's 21, the Macks got 11 from Bohaty and nine from Hughes. Ethan and Aidan Reis each had 10 for Cardinals with Soumis adding seven and Jack Syryczuk six. Thorp will graduate seniors in Ethan Reis, Soumis and Jonathan Slagoski.