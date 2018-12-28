STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team nearly dug itself out of a sizable hole.
Twice.
The Orioles overcame a double digit deficit in the first half before just missing climbing out of a nine-point hole after halftime in a 60-57 nonconference defeat to Mondovi on Friday afternoon.
The Buffaloes (7-2) threatened to run away with the game early, racing out to a 20-6 lead in the first seven minutes of the contest. The Orioles (3-4) slowly worked their way back into the game and closed the half strong, limiting Mondovi to just one basket in the final seven minutes, 44 seconds going into the break. That stretch helped Stanley-Boyd turn a 28-16 deficit to a 31-30 halftime lead.
But nearly as quickly as the Orioles rallied to take the lead into the break, the Buffaloes reestablished the advantage. Mondovi started the second half with the first 10 points, capped by a 3-pointer from Avery Hoepner to take a nine-point lead with 14:02 to go.
“We were making plays but we turned the ball over,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. “We turned it over too much. You’ve got to be able to take care of it (the ball).”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Noah Gillingham and LJ Schmelzer closed Stanley-Boyd to 46-43 with 9:30 left. Mondovi regained some cushion and led 55-46 with 3:20 to go before the Orioles mounted one more charge.
A bucket from Gillingham cut the lead to 55-48 with 3:01 left. With fewer than two minutes to go, Schmelzer scored to trim the deficit to five and later got his team to within two after hitting a 3-pointer from a pass from Willy Reynolds off an offensive rebound.
But that was as close as the Orioles would get. Mondovi hit five of its next six free throws before a pair of late baskets by the Orioles.
“We had some stretches where we did some nice things,” Hause said. “Putting them to the line that many times in the second half...we can’t do that.”
Mondovi was 10 of 15 from the free throw line in the second half, going into the double bonus before committing a foul itself.
Schmelzer led the Orioles with 25 points including six 3-pointers and Gillingham added 14 points. Jordan McKnight chipped in with nine points off the bench and Clayton Carlson scored seven.
One tough matchup
The Mondovi senior guard Hoepner has been a tough matchup for teams throughout his career and Friday’s game was no exception as Hoepner led all scorers with 29 points. Hause was pleased with how his team defended Hoepner, noting the guard simply made plenty of tough contested shots away from the basket.
“I thought we made Hoepner shoot some jump shots,” Hause said. “He’s a nice player. He knocked them down.”
Hoepner scored 19 points in a 69-43 win at Lake Holcombe on Thursday night and is averaging just shy of 25 points per game this season.
Ryan Fath added 14 points for the Buffaloes, one of three teams currently tied for second place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
Back into league play
Five of Stanley-Boyd’s next six games are in Western Cloverbelt Conference play, starting Friday, Jan. 4 at home against Eau Claire Regis.
Friday’s game also started a long home stretch for Stanley-Boyd as the Orioles play eight of nine games in Stanley before ending the regular season with five of six on the road.
“Hopefully we can get a little bit more consistent and take care of the ball better,” Hause said. “Those will be keys for us moving forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.