CORNELL — Any path that leads the New Auburn boys basketball team to an East Lakeland Conference championship is going to require at least a little bit of catching up.
The Trojans got back on track following a loss last Friday by scoring the first 20 points in a 49-36 victory over Cornell on Tuesday evening.
Tristen Harder led all scores with 19 points for the Trojans (9-4, 6-2), 13 in the first half as New Auburn outmuscled the Chiefs on the way to a 30-10 halftime lead. Nick Walker added seven points as 10 different players scored and 12 saw playing time in the victory.
"We knew they (Cornell) were going to be a little shorthanded and we wanted to try to take care of business early and try to get a lot of guys through the game," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said.
Harder had nine of his team's point during the early surge, one started with a 3-pointer by Michael Pederson. The win combined with Birchwood's 58-45 victory over Lake Holcombe on Tuesday moves the Trojans into second place behind the Bobcats in the East Lakeland standings. New Auburn sits one-and-a-half games back of the Bobcats (11-3, 8-1) with four league games to go.
The Trojans control their own destiny to grabbing at least a share of the league crown if they win out, a stretch of four games that includes a matchup at Birchwood on Feb. 11. New Auburn beat the Bobcats 63-56 on Jan. 20. The Trojans lost to Lake Holcombe 64-53 last Friday, a game in which they trailed by more than 20 points before cutting the gap to four in the second half.
New Auburn is off until hosting Bruce next Tuesday. The Red Raiders beat the Trojans 56-47 on Jan. 7.
"Hopefully we can just keep building and taking care of the ball," Dahl said. "We've got to cut down on turnovers, we just turn the ball over too much."
Freshman Blake Anders scored a season-high 12 points for the Chiefs while Davis Harshman added eight points and Avery Turany scored five.
"The one thing about this group of guys is they do keep fighting and I enjoy that they don't give up," Cornell coach Marcus Leland said. "We've got a lot of work to do. But they want to keep working and I know our record isn't very good, but we're enjoying each other and you could see that at the end (of the game) when certain people were making baskets that might not."
A young Cornell team was without starters Caleb Balow and Jake Sikora due to injury, leaving a team without much varsity experience entering the year even more shorthanded. But the Chiefs (1-12, 0-8) played well down the stretch in the second half, cutting a 29-point Trojan lead to 13 in the final nine minutes.
Cornell picked up its first win of the season on Jan. 21 with a 58-49 triumph over Lac Courte Oreilles. The Chiefs have taken their lumps as a mostly-inexperienced roster gets up to speed at the varsity level, but have shown the type of work ethic Leland wants to see.
"This whole year is about building for the future," Leland said. "We have 10 freshmen in the program. It's all stepping stones to get us to be successful later on."
Cornell is back in action on Friday at Birchwood.
